Equinix And CPP Take $4Bn Nordic Data Gamble Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Equinix and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have struck a $4 billion deal to acquire Nordic data centre operator atNorth from Partners Group, marking one of the largest transactions in Europe's digital infrastructure sector and underscoring intensifying investor appetite for facilities tailored to artificial intelligence workloads.

The agreement, announced this week, hands joint control of Iceland-headquartered atNorth to US-listed Equinix and CPP Investments, the Toronto-based pension fund manager. The valuation reflects the rapid expansion of hyperscale and high-performance computing demand across the Nordic region, where abundant renewable energy and cool climates offer operational advantages for power-hungry AI models.

Equinix, the world's largest data centre operator by market capitalisation, has been expanding beyond its traditional retail colocation model into hyperscale and xScale facilities to serve cloud providers and large enterprises. The acquisition of atNorth strengthens its footprint in Northern Europe, adding campuses in Iceland, Sweden and Finland that are designed for high-density computing and liquid cooling - key features for generative AI and advanced analytics applications.

CPP Investments, which manages assets on behalf of more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of Canada's national pension scheme, has deepened its exposure to digital infrastructure over the past decade. Its participation alongside Equinix signals confidence in long-term growth in data consumption and AI-driven demand, even as higher interest rates have pressured infrastructure valuations globally.

At a headline value of $4 billion, the transaction ranks among the largest private data centre deals in the Nordic market. Partners Group, the Switzerland-based private equity firm that acquired a majority stake in atNorth in 2022, will exit following a period of expansion that saw the company scale its capacity and customer base. During its ownership, atNorth developed additional sites and secured contracts with international cloud and enterprise clients seeking low-carbon computing solutions.

See also Mayo Clinic bets on Gulf data leap

The strategic logic rests heavily on geography. Iceland's energy mix is almost entirely renewable, dominated by geothermal and hydropower, while Sweden and Finland also draw substantially on hydro, wind and nuclear generation. For AI developers facing mounting scrutiny over carbon emissions and electricity consumption, these regions provide a compelling proposition. Cooler ambient temperatures reduce the need for energy-intensive cooling systems, improving power usage effectiveness ratios.

Equinix has signalled that atNorth will complement its existing International Business Exchange portfolio, particularly as customers seek distributed architectures that blend colocation, edge computing and hyperscale environments. The company has been investing in AI-ready infrastructure, including facilities capable of supporting liquid cooling and high-density racks exceeding 30 kilowatts per cabinet. AtNorth's design, which includes direct-to-chip liquid cooling options, aligns with that strategy.

Market analysts note that AI workloads differ materially from traditional cloud computing. Training large language models and running inference at scale require significant graphics processing unit clusters, driving up rack density and total facility load. Nordic operators have positioned themselves to capture this segment, marketing sustainability credentials and grid stability as competitive advantages.

Equinix reported annual revenues exceeding $8 billion last year, with a global footprint spanning more than 70 metropolitan areas. While its core business remains colocation and interconnection services, it has diversified through joint ventures and acquisitions to access hyperscale capacity without overstretching its balance sheet. The partnership with CPP Investments spreads capital risk while preserving operational control.

CPP Investments has previously invested in data centre platforms in Asia-Pacific and Europe, reflecting a broader pension fund trend towards long-duration assets linked to structural growth themes. Digital infrastructure - encompassing towers, fibre networks and data centres - has attracted institutional capital as cash flows are often underpinned by long-term contracts with creditworthy tenants.

See also atNorth targets 300MW Sweden AI campus

The sale also highlights the role of private equity in building and exiting infrastructure assets. Partners Group backed atNorth as demand for sustainable computing accelerated, then capitalised on buoyant investor interest in AI-related assets. Valuations in the sector have been supported by expectations that AI adoption across industries - from finance and healthcare to manufacturing - will translate into sustained data centre demand.

Regulatory approvals are expected to follow standard competition reviews in relevant jurisdictions. No significant antitrust hurdles are anticipated, given the fragmented nature of the European data centre market and Equinix's existing presence in multiple countries.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.