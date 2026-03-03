Cassava Technologies Launches Cassava Autonomous Network, Powered By NVIDIA To Redefine Network Performance In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026/APO Group/ --

Cassava Technologies ( ), a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of Cassava Autonomous Network, an agentic solution designed to significantly improve network performance across Africa. This solution is the first African-ready, autonomous network designed to self-optimise mobile Radio Access Networks (RAN) and built specifically for the unique complexities of Africa's connectivity landscape.

Powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, NVIDIA NIM microservices ( ), and NVIDIA Network Configuration Blueprint, Cassava Autonomous Network offers policy-driven automation that replaces manual network adjustments with continuous, intelligent optimisations, reducing operational bottlenecks and increasing efficiency by up to 75%. Cassava Autonomous Network runs on CAIMEx, a localised multi-model platform ( ) that provides unified access to leading AI models through regional AI factories.

"Cassava Autonomous Network combines NVIDIA's AI infrastructure with the inclusivity of Africa's networks' needs and Cassava's extensive experience in the telco industry”, said Ahmed El Beheiry, Group COO and Group Chief Technology & AI Officer, Cassava Technologies. "With this solution, we are delivering on a significant step toward intelligent, self-healing, autonomous networks that drive coverage, quality, profitability, and improve customer experience across the continent."

African telecom operators currently manage increasingly dense and complex networks under tight resource constraints. While 4G remains dominant in Africa (GSMA 2024 report), 5G continues to scale, meaning daily optimisation remains a manual bottleneck. Cassava Autonomous Network eliminates these inefficiencies by automating the process and reducing repair time for minor issues from four days to approximately 35 minutes. The solution is also designed to work across all vendors and network generations (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), including legacy, hybrid, and cloud-native deployments.

With the launch of Cassava Autonomous Networks, the company has yet again reiterated its commitment to empowering businesses through digital solutions.“In today's multi-vendor landscape, flexibility is the ultimate currency. Cassava Autonomous Networks provides a truly open architecture that respects existing RAN investments while introducing advanced agentic AI capabilities. Our solution allows telco operators to supercharge their hardware systems,” concluded El Beheiry.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure, enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.