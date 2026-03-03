Debate Flares Over Swiss Protecting Power Mandate In Iran
-
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Schutzmachtmandat im Iran in der Kritik
Original
Read more: Schweizer Schutzmachtmandat im Iran in der K
Italiano
it
Il mandato di potenza protettrice della Svizzera in Iran nel mirino delle critiche
Read more: Il mandato di potenza protettrice della Svizzera in Iran nel mirino delle cri
Español
es
Debate en Suiza por su papel como potencia protectora en Irán
Read more: Debate en Suiza por su papel como potencia protectora en
Português
pt
Mandato de potência protetora da Suíça no Irã sob crítica
Read more: Mandato de potência protetora da Suíça no Irã sob cri
日本語
ja
イランでの利益保護任務は「無意味」 スイス政界で仲介外交に批判
Read more: イランでの利益保護任務は「無意味」 スイス政界で仲介
العربية
ar
انتقادات لسويسرا ودورها كـ”دولة حامية“ في إيران
Read more: انتقادات لسويسرا ودورها كـ”دولة حامية“ في ا
中文
zh
战争当前,瑞士还应该继续作美国在伊朗的保护国吗?
Read more: 战争当前,瑞士还应该继续作美国在伊朗的
Русский
ru
Каково будущее посредничества Швейцарии в Иране?
Read more: Каково будущее посредничества Швейцарии в И
Decades of hostility between Iran and the United States have culminated in open conflict. For Switzerland, the situation carries particular weight: since 1980 it has acted as Washington's protecting power in Tehran.
“The crucial point is that this communication channel between Washington and Tehran must remain open,” says Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss foreign ministry.Protecting power channel remains active
Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran since 1980 as part of a protecting power mandate. The mandate dates back to the hostage crisis of 1979: after the Islamic Republic was proclaimed in Iran, students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and took staff hostage. The US subsequently broke off all diplomatic relations with Iran.
A year later, Switzerland offered to represent the interests of the US in Iran. Since 1980, it has thus acted as a“messenger” between Washington and Tehran, taking on diplomatic and consular tasks. The corresponding“channel”, which represents the interests of the US, is active, the ministry says. It is available to both sides and in both directions.
Protecting power mandates form part of Switzerland's foreign and peace policy tradition. They ensure a minimum level of contact between states that have severed diplomatic or consular ties. But criticism of Switzerland's role in Iran is growing.
>>Read more about Switzerland's special connection to Iran:More More Foreign Affairs Iranian protests test Switzerland's special status with Iran
This content was published on Nov 15, 2022 Iran has been rocked by violent protests. This has brought Switzerland's special role into focus.Read more: Iranian protests test Switzerland's special status with
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment