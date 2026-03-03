





Switzerland represents US interests in Iran - a long‐standing role now coming under scrutiny as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Debate flares over Swiss protecting power mandate in Iran This content was published on March 2, 2026 - 10:09

Decades of hostility between Iran and the United States have culminated in open conflict. For Switzerland, the situation carries particular weight: since 1980 it has acted as Washington's protecting power in Tehran.

“The crucial point is that this communication channel between Washington and Tehran must remain open,” says Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss foreign ministry.

Protecting power channel remains active

Switzerland has represented the interests of the US in Iran since 1980 as part of a protecting power mandate. The mandate dates back to the hostage crisis of 1979: after the Islamic Republic was proclaimed in Iran, students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and took staff hostage. The US subsequently broke off all diplomatic relations with Iran.

A year later, Switzerland offered to represent the interests of the US in Iran. Since 1980, it has thus acted as a“messenger” between Washington and Tehran, taking on diplomatic and consular tasks. The corresponding“channel”, which represents the interests of the US, is active, the ministry says. It is available to both sides and in both directions.

Protecting power mandates form part of Switzerland's foreign and peace policy tradition. They ensure a minimum level of contact between states that have severed diplomatic or consular ties. But criticism of Switzerland's role in Iran is growing.

