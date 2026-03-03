Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) To Debut Mudra Experience Studio At MWC Barcelona 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced it will debut its Mudra Experience Studio at MWC Barcelona 2026, showcasing a platform designed to create neural input experiences for extended reality and AI applications. Exhibiting at Hall 5 – Booth 5E61 from March 2 to March 5, 2026, the Company will offer live demonstrations of its prompt-based system that transforms neural input into ready-to-deploy gesture experiences, reducing development complexity and accelerating deployment. Wearable Devices will also highlight its Mudra Link neural wristband, a cross-platform gesture-control device compatible with Android, iOS and PC, including native integration with leading smart glasses such as Rokid, RayNeo and Viture, as it advances its software-defined platform for next-generation human-machine interaction.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

