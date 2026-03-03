Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Flights Remain Suspended Amid Airspace Closure


2026-03-03 04:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways announced Tuesday that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

In a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform X, the airline said operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the country's airspace.

Qatar Airways advised passengers to monitor the latest flight updates through its official website, qatarairways, or via the Qatar Airways mobile application.

Gulf Times

