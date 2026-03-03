403
Deadly Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut, Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 52 people have been killed and 154 others injured following a series of Israeli airstrikes across Beirut and southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanese authorities.
The country’s Disaster Management Unit reported that Israeli warplanes carried out 221 airstrikes since early Monday. Earlier, the Lebanese Health Ministry had placed the death toll at 31, with 149 additional people wounded.
The recent assaults came after Hezbollah said it targeted a military site in northern Israel with a combination of rockets and drones, describing the action as retaliation for ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the larger US-Israeli offensive against Iran.
The joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which began Saturday, has reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military commanders.
Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in late November 2024, Israel has repeatedly violated the agreement, with near-daily attacks in Lebanon resulting in hundreds of casualties. The Israeli offensive in Lebanon began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict by September 2024, causing over 4,000 deaths and leaving approximately 17,000 people wounded.
