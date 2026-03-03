Strengthening U.S.-Pacific Ties

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

From February 26 to March 2, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau visited Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa to advance the Trump Administration's America First economic and security priorities in the Pacific. The Deputy Secretary's trip built on the successful Pacific Agenda investment summit he hosted February 22-24 in Honolulu for senior officials from 16 Pacific Islands and territories and members of the American private sector. During his visit to the Pacific, Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the United States' longstanding commitment to partnering with Pacific Islands to increase economic and commercial opportunities, improve digital connectivity, combat criminal activities, and safeguard global health. Together with senior leaders from each country, the Deputy Secretary announced several new initiatives to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, create opportunities for U.S. businesses, and deliver results through economic growth for the American taxpayer.

Combating Maritime Security Threats



Countering Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the Administration intends to provide $2.5 million to partner with the Pacific Community (SPC) to build compliance officers' capacity to oversee coastal fisheries management and combat IUU fishing.

Using Technology to Deter Maritime Crimes: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States plans to provide $540,000 to support automatic identification systems (AIS) for Tonga and Samoa. These devices will improve navigational safety and maritime domain awareness, making both nations' waters safer.

Expanding Coast Guard Cooperation: The Deputy Secretary of State and Tongan Crown Prince signed an arrangement to expand U.S. Coast Guard's ability to combat illegal fishing and other criminal activities in Tongan waters.

Combating Transnational Criminal Organizations in Fiji: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States intends to provide $500,000 in Foreign Military Financing funds to secure communications capabilities for the Republic of Fiji's Navy to help combat transnational crime and illegal fishing. Supporting Law Enforcement in Samoa: The U.S. Department of State provided $138,000 in custom-fitted ballistic vests and helmets that will protect Samoan law enforcement officers as they defend against transnational criminals.

Increasing Economic and Commercial Opportunities



Promoting Trade and Travel between the United States and Samoa: The Deputy Secretary signed an Open Skies agreement with Samoa to remove barriers to increased air transportation between Samoa and the United States, supporting economic growth and people-to-people ties.

Responsible Exploration of Seabed Mineral Resources with Tonga: The Governments of the United States of America and the Kingdom of Tonga announced cooperation to advance marine scientific research for the responsible exploration of seabed mineral resources.

Delivering Energy Security in Tonga: The U.S. Trade and Development Agency announced funding for project scoping services to initiate the infrastructure improvement process for the strategically important Tonga Fuel Storage and Transport Infrastructure feasibility study.

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in Fiji: MCC signed an agreement with the Government of Fiji for a $12 million grant to support design and feasibility studies that will inform a compact program for the MCC Board's consideration. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in Tonga: After extensive consultations with the Government of Tonga, MCC identified digital technology and energy as the focus areas for Tonga's threshold program, which was first announced in August 2025.

Improving Digital Connectivity



Subsea Cable Branching Units for Tonga and Samoa: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States intends to provide $6 million to support branching units to enable subsequent connection of Tonga and Samoa to the Pacific Connect undersea cable network. This announcement builds upon the more than $230 million in funding the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Taiwan have committed to trusted undersea cables for 13 Pacific Islands countries and territories. Cloud Migration in Tonga: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States plans to provide $1 million to migrate critical Tongan government data assets to trusted cloud infrastructure.

Safeguarding Global Health

Preventing Disease Outbreaks: The U.S. Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States plans to provide $5,140,000 over five years to strengthen Fiji's ability to prevent, detect, and contain life-threatening disease outbreaks.

