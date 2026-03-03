Green Building Initiative Launches Ascent Building Certificationtm For Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New portfolio-ready building certification delivers proven tools to achieve credible sustainability and performance outcomes worldwide

PORTLAND, Ore., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the global launch of Ascent Building CertificationTM, a science-based whole building certification designed to evaluate sustainability, health, and resilience practices for all types of commercial real estate across regions and portfolios. Ascent will be used for new and existing projects in the EU, the UK, and elsewhere outside Canada and the United States to improve the built environment's impact on climate and society.

Ascent Building CertificationTM is a global expansion of GBI's trusted third-party assessment and certification programs. GBI has certified over 93 million square meters (1 billion square feet) of commercial real estate, leading with its flagship certification, Green Globes®. Strong adoption of Green Globes combined with market demand for a robust, proven, and transparent certification that delivers consistent methodology across borders and portfolios led GBI to expand its flagship certification globally under the AscentTM brand.

Designed for owners and project teams managing assets in all lifecycle phases, Ascent provides a consensus-based framework, consistent with Green Globes, that adapts to local standards and regulatory requirements. The certification responds to growing market demand for certification systems that combine transparency, a trustworthy independent assessment, and practical usability-without unnecessary administrative burden.

“Building owners and investors are facing increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable performance and return on investment across global portfolios,” said Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI.“GBI's Ascent Building Certification answers that demand with a practical, transparent, and ESG-aligned approach.”

Ascent is designed to serve organizations seeking user-friendly, portfolio-ready certification. Key features include:



Global consistency with local relevance through a unified framework adaptable to regional regulations and environmental conditions

Transparent scoring and results that support credible reporting and stakeholder confidence

Independent third-party assessment conducted through GBI's established assessor network

User-friendly software tools with centralized reporting dashboards and aggregated portfolio scoring Dedicated expert support from GBI's team of green building specialists and project managers



Certification levels align with the Green Globes One through Four rating system, and performance categories address critical building outcomes and Environmental Assessment Areas, including project management and responsible business practices, site, energy, water, materials, and indoor environment.

By combining transparent scoring, independent certification, structured expert guidance, and user-friendly tools, Ascent reduces friction in the certification process while maintaining rigorous performance standards.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment's impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Journey to Net ZeroTM, Guiding Principles Compliance, and Ascent Building CertificationTM and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact ... or visit the GBI website at .

