The 'Facility Fee' Scam: Why You're Getting Charged $200 Just For Walking Into A Piedmont Healthcare Clinic

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When you walk into a Piedmont Healthcare Clinic, you probably don't expect to be charged unless you see a doctor (or at least have a solution to your problems). However, many people receive a surprise facility fee in the mail just weeks after their visit. These fees can be $200+, and it leaves a lot of patients confused as to what they are paying for. The smallest, simplest visits can become expensive. As Piedmont Healthcare buys up more independent clinics in Georgia, the rules about how they bill patients are changing. They are now able to reclassify them as“hospital outpatient departments.” And that changes everything. Here's what you need to know about this facility fee, which many patients feel is a“scam.”

How Piedmont's Ownership Structure Drives These Extra Charges

Piedmont Healthcare has expanded aggressively across Georgia, absorbing independent practices and converting them into hospital-owned outpatient clinics. Once that conversion happens, the system can legally bill a facility fee, even if the building looks and operates exactly as it did before. Patients often don't realize that the clinic's ownership changed, because the signage, staff, and services appear identical.

The only noticeable difference is the bill, which is now split into a“professional fee” for the doctor and a“facility fee” for the building. This structure allows Piedmont to collect significantly more revenue per visit without providing additional care or resources.

Why a Simple Visit Can Trigger a $200 Facility Fee

A facility fee is supposed to cover the cost of hospital infrastructure, but many patients never use hospital-level resources during their visit. You might sit in a small exam room, see a provider for ten minutes, and still get hit with a $200 charge simply because the clinic is hospital-owned.

The fee applies whether you're getting a routine checkup, a follow-up appointment, or a quick consultation. Insurance may not cover the fee until your deductible is met, meaning the full cost lands on you.

What Makes Facility Fees Feel Like a“Scam” to Everyday Patients

Patients describe these fees as a scam because they're rarely disclosed upfront, even though they dramatically increase the cost of care. Many people only learn about the fee when the bill arrives, long after they've left the clinic. The lack of transparency makes it nearly impossible to compare prices or choose the most affordable option.

Even worse, patients often assume they're visiting a regular doctor's office, not a hospital outpatient department. When a fee adds hundreds of dollars to a routine visit, it's easy to feel misled and financially exploited.

How to Avoid Facility Fees at Piedmont Healthcare Clinics

You can reduce your risk of paying a facility fee by asking the right questions before scheduling an appointment. Here's what you should do.

Always ask whether the clinic is classified as a hospital outpatient department, because that designation almost guarantees an added fee.Request an estimate of the facility fee in writing so you can compare costs with independent clinics. Many standalone practices, urgent care centers, and community health clinics do not charge facility fees at all.

Ultimately, taking a few minutes to verify billing status can save you hundreds of dollars per visit.

If a facility fee shows up on your bill, you still have options to challenge or reduce it. Start by requesting an itemized bill so you can see exactly what you were charged for and why. Then call Piedmont's billing department and ask whether the fee can be waived or reduced.

Many patients have had success simply by questioning the charge. You can also file a complaint with your insurance company, especially if the fee was not disclosed before your visit. While you may not win every dispute, pushing back signals that patients are paying attention and won't accept unfair billing practices quietly.

Why Understanding Facility Fees Helps You Take Back Control

Knowing how facility fees work empowers you to make smarter decisions about where and how you seek care. When you understand that a simple ownership change can add $200 to your bill, you can start asking the right questions and comparing your options. Piedmont Healthcare may continue using facility fees, but patients don't have to accept them blindly. Your awareness is the first step toward changing a practice that has quietly cost patients millions.

Have you ever been hit with a surprise facility fee at a Piedmont clinic? Share your experience in the comments.