Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase:
|2 March 2026
|Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:
|143,444
|Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|1,621.00 pence
|Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|1,674.00 pence
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|1,648.77 pence
The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.
Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 290,304,630 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), and 4,068,994 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.
Schedule of Purchases
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the“ Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:
ICG PLC Trade Fills 02.03.2026
Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.
Enquiries:
Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Media:
Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44(0)20 3545 1510
Attachment
-
Legal Disclaimer:
