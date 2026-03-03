403
China Demands UK to Reverse Sanctions to Protect Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) China urges the UK to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and revoke recently imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies in order to "safeguard the positive momentum" in Beijing-London relations, as stated by reports.
"China strongly deplores and firmly rejects the UK's unilateral sanctions that lack any basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council," says a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry is responding to the UK Foreign Office’s announcement on Feb. 24 of a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting multiple Chinese firms, according to reports.
Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Beijing says it has been "strictly" controlling the export of dual-use items according to relevant laws and regulations.
The spokesperson adds that normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies should not be interfered with or disrupted. "China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the spokesperson further says.
The UK Foreign Office states that these sanctions represent the largest package against Russia during this period, targeting 49 entities and individuals, including suppliers of Russian drones, components, technology, and actors in Russia’s liquefied natural gas sector.
The Ukraine-Russia war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, has killed thousands of civilians and combatants and displaced millions across the border.
