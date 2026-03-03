Iran's World Cup Participation In Doubt After US-Israel Air Strikes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iran's participation in this year's World Cup has been called into question after co-hosts the United States launched joint air strikes at the country along with Israel at the weekend.

Why is there a doubt over Iran's World Cup participation?

Mehdi Taj, President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the viciousness of the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not augur well for the World Cup.

Stopping short of talking about a boycott, Taj said senior Iranian sports officials would evaluate the situation before deciding if any action should be taken.

No Iranian officials have yet spoken publicly about the country withdrawing from the tournament.

Where and when is the World Cup taking place?

The 23rd World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 this year.

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.

In the draw last December, the Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. All three of their Group G matches are scheduled to take place in the US, two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

What would happen if Iran withdrew from the World Cup?

In the modern era, no team who have already qualified have not taken part in the World Cup finals.

The closest comparison came ahead of the 1992 European Championship when Yugoslavia was mired in a bloody civil war which ultimately led to the break up of the country.

The United Nations placed sanctions on Yugoslavia with the result that Fifa and UEFA suspended the country from competitive football on the eve of the tournament.

They were replaced by Denmark, who had finished second behind Yugoslavia in their qualifying group and famously ended up winning the trophy.

In order to retain the full 48-team World Cup field, Iran would almost certainly be replaced if they withdrew from the tournament.

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their contingency plans.

Who would replace Iran if they withdrew?

The Asian Football Confederation, which did not respond to a request for comment on the prospect of Iran pulling out, would expect the replacement team to come from its region.

The UAE finished third behind automatic qualifiers Iran and Uzbekistan in Group A of the third round of Asian qualifying but missed out on a spot in the fourth round and were beaten by Iraq in the fifth-round playoff.

The Iraqis are favourites to beat either Bolivia or Suriname in the intercontinental playoffs in Guadalupe at the end of this month to become the ninth Asian team to qualify for the finals.

If they fail to do so, Iraq would take over from the UAE as the most likely replacements should Iran pull out.

Have there been any previous political issues with the Iran football team?

Iran was suspended by Fifa from all international football in November 2006 due to "government interference in football matters". The ban was lifted the following month after talks with then Fifa President Sepp Blatter.

Groups opposed to the Iranian government have frequently called for Fifa to ban Iran from the World Cup, pointing out the influence over sport of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At the last two World Cups, the almost blanket ban on female fans entering football stadiums in Iran has been the focus of campaigns calling for the country to be kicked out of the tournament.

Under President Gianni Infantino, Fifa have preferred a policy of personal engagement with the Iranian government and the sport's global governing body has trumpeted some successes with the loosening of the stadium policy at a few matches.

While Fifa is confident the World Cup will go ahead without issues, Iran-based fans will be unable to enter the US under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last year.

The order, Trump said, was aimed at protecting the US from "foreign terrorists".

If they do play, Iran can still be sure of healthy support from the million or so Americans with Iranian heritage.

Have Iran and the United States ever played each other?

Iran and the US have met twice at the World Cup.

In 1998 in France, Iran won 2-1 after the players had exchanged flowers and gifts before kickoff. In Qatar four years ago, the US won 1-0 to reach the last 16.

They would meet in the first knockout stage of the 2026 edition if both finished second in their respective groups.

What have the Americans said?

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, wrote in a social media post at the weekend: "... I pray the Iranian people will seize their liberty. We'll deal with soccer games tomorrow - tonight, we celebrate their opportunity for freedom."

