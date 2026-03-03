Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Launches Strikes on Iran’s Communications Hub

2026-03-03 01:36:12
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced early Tuesday that it carried out airstrikes on Iran’s communications center, claiming the facility was hit with dozens of munitions and “destroyed.”

The attack came less than an hour after the military issued a warning in Farsi on social platform X, urging residents near the state-run radio and television headquarters in Tehran’s Evin neighborhood to leave the area.

“Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons,” the military said, noting that operations at the site were directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Officials added that strikes on Iranian government infrastructure across Tehran will continue.

