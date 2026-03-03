Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones Target U.S. Embassy in Riyadh

Drones Target U.S. Embassy in Riyadh


2026-03-03 01:27:08
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry reported Tuesday that two drones hit the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, sparking a “limited” fire and causing material damage to the compound.

Officials confirmed the incident followed loud explosions heard earlier in the city’s diplomatic quarter, prompting immediate security reinforcements across the area. The ministry stressed that although the damage was contained, the strike underscored persistent concerns about drone attacks targeting highly sensitive sites in the capital.

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the drones’ origin. Authorities said security agencies are also reviewing whether additional protective measures will be introduced at diplomatic facilities to prevent future incidents.

MENAFN03032026000045017169ID1110808950



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search