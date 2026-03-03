403
Drones Target U.S. Embassy in Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry reported Tuesday that two drones hit the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, sparking a “limited” fire and causing material damage to the compound.
Officials confirmed the incident followed loud explosions heard earlier in the city’s diplomatic quarter, prompting immediate security reinforcements across the area. The ministry stressed that although the damage was contained, the strike underscored persistent concerns about drone attacks targeting highly sensitive sites in the capital.
A comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the drones’ origin. Authorities said security agencies are also reviewing whether additional protective measures will be introduced at diplomatic facilities to prevent future incidents.
