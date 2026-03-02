Maplight Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPLT) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit (Miami, FL)

Date: Tuesday, March 10th

Format: Hosting 1x1 meetings

Event: Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Date: Wednesday, March 11th

Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings

Event: Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Date: Wednesday, March 18th

Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings

Where available, access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be posted under the“Events & Presentations” page on the Investor section of the company's website at .

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. The company's discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

For more information, please visit .

