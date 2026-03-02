Maplight Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Event: Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit (Miami, FL)
Date: Tuesday, March 10th
Format: Hosting 1x1 meetings
Event: Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
Date: Wednesday, March 11th
Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings
Event: Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum
Date: Wednesday, March 18th
Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings
Where available, access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be posted under the"Events & Presentations" page on the Investor section of the company's website.
About MapLight Therapeutics
MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. The company's discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.
For more information, please visit
For investor inquiries:
For media inquiries:
Legal Disclaimer:
Comments