Nitish Kumar Inspects Saidpur Drain In Patna, Directs Officials To Expedite Work

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the project and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe.

He emphasised the importance of quality and timely execution, particularly in view of the recurring waterlogging issues in the city.

Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Bihar's Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary to the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma, and other senior officials.

The Saidpur drain project is considered crucial for the Rajendra Nagar area, which faces severe waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Officials said that once completed, the project is expected to provide significant relief to residents.

The officials are expecting the project would be completed before the monsoon season this year.

Over the past few weeks, the Chief Minister has been regularly inspecting key drainage projects across the city.

Construction work is currently underway at Mandiri drain, Rajiv Nagar drain, and Serpentine Road drain, with periodic reviews being conducted to monitor progress.

Following the completion of the Mandiri drain project, the state government plans to construct a four-lane road connecting Bailey Road at Income Tax roundabout to Ashok Rajpath at Bans Ghat.

Additionally, a two-lane road has been proposed along the Rajiv Nagar drain, while a four-lane road is planned along Serpentine Road.

Since the formation of the new government in Bihar in November 2025, Nitish Kumar has been undertaking frequent field visits, signalling a firm stance against delays in development projects.

Authorities say that once these drainage and road infrastructure projects are completed, they will not only mitigate waterlogging but also ease traffic congestion in the adjoining localities.