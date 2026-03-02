$53.31 Bn Security Posture Management (SPM) Markets - Global Forecast To 2030 With Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Crowdstrike, And Zscaler Dominating
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Cloud and Hybrid Environment Adoption Growing Cyber Threat Landscape and Misconfiguration Risks Increasing Need for Compliance with Strict Regulatory Requirements Adoption of Zero Trust and Risk-based Frameworks Expansion of Software-As-A-Service and Application Programming Interface Ecosystems
Challenges
- Complexity in Integration with Existing IT Infrastructure Tool Overload and Alert Fatigue Lack of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals
Opportunities
- Convergence of Security Platforms Emergence of Identity and Data-Centric Security Posture Management Optimizing Security Posture Management for Regulatory Compliance in Healthcare and Finance
Case studies
- Movate Strengthens Security Posture Management with Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls and Advanced Analytics Marico Improves Security Posture Management and User Experience with Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Temple College Evolves from Firewalls to Comprehensive Security Posture Management with Fortinet Security Fabric D2Iq Strengthens Security Posture Management with Cloudflare Email Security Schrodinger Increases Security Posture by 300% in Only 4 Months with Crowdstrike Falcon Shield
Company Profiles
- IBM Microsoft Palo Alto Networks Crowdstrike Check Point Zscaler Fortra Optiv Security Orca Security Aqua Security Sophos Netskope Trend Micro Cloudflare Fortinet Permiso Security Wipro Qualys Sysdig Oracle Wiz Tenable Sentinelone Cyscale Valence Security Push Security Lumos Spin Firemon Appomni Jupiterone Veza Grip Security Proofpoint Strac Cequence Security Beyondtrust Okta Authmind Forcepoint Thales Varonis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Security Posture Management (SPM) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment