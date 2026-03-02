'We Will Keep You Safe': UAE Minister Reassures Citizens, Residents, Tourists Amid Iran Attack

PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 12:49 PM



By: Sahim Salim



After Iranian missile and drone attacks triggered loud interception booms, the minister acknowledged 'it's a scary time' but stressed the country has one of the best air-to-missile defence systems in the worldAdd as a preferredsource on Google

UAE residents are“safe and secure” despite an unprecedented barrage of Iranian missiles and drones causing damage, the country's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, has said in an interview with CNN.

Speaking to CNN's Becky Anderson, Al Hashimy acknowledged the shock many residents felt after hearing loud interception booms across parts of the country - sounds rarely associated with life in the UAE.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the UAE air force and air defence forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack, underscoring the scale of the assault and the intensity of interception operations.

“I know it's a scary time for a lot of the residents. We don't hear these types of loud sounds, but at the same time, those are sounds of interception and where there has been damage, that has been primarily debris,” Al Hashimy said.

“I do think it is important we reaffirm to the people of the UAE, both expatriates but also nationals alike, that we have one of the best air-to-missile defence systems in the world and that we are doing everything to ensure that we continue to be safe and secure.”

Asked directly by Anderson for a message to residents amid fears of further escalation, Al Hashimy said:“Really to emphasise that you are safe with a leadership that cares for you and that will do everything they possibly can to ensure that that safety continues.”

She added:“I want to highlight again, Becky, that we need to salute our defence forces, law enforcement, all of the civil defence teams and police forces that, really, it's just been quite loud and there's been some debris at different places. But otherwise, we've been quite safe in comparison to some other very, very horrible war zones.”

The UAE, she said, has“a very strong infrastructure and a leadership that truly does care for Emiratis and non-Emiratis alike, but also for tourists and visitors.”

“We will really leave no stone unturned to make sure that that continues to be the case for all of our citizens and residents alike.”

'Very unjustifiable and very unlawful'

During the interview, Al Hashimy described the attacks as“very unjustifiable and very unlawful”, saying they had targeted not only the UAE but“also to the rest of the Gulf and beyond”.

“That is something that we do not accept,” she said.“We have one of the best defence systems in the world, and we are confident that we will be able to continue to support our infrastructure and protect the people who live here.”

She noted that the situation was unprecedented despite weeks of efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue.

“This is something we've tried to avoid in the last couple of weeks and months, as we had encouraged dialogue and deescalation. Unfortunately, we're at a situation right now where Iran has, through very unjustifiable and very unlawful measures, taken attacks not just to the UAE, but also to the rest of the Gulf and beyond.”

'We will leave no stone unturned'

When asked about the UAE stressing its right to respond, the minister said it's a "really fluid and dynamic situation" right now.

"But rest assured to the people of this country that we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we do defend ourselves and we are prepared for that,” she said.

“We hope it doesn't come to it. But by the same token, we're not going to sit idly by as we continue to be recipients of such a barrage of attacks that are unlawful and unjustified as well.”

She stressed that the UAE continues to work closely with international partners while calling for calm and measured responses.

Diplomacy 'never closes'

Despite the scale of the attacks, Al Hashimy insisted diplomacy remains an option.

“The door for diplomacy never closes. We continue to engage because we continue to want to deescalate and we want to find other ways, other security arrangements that are helpful for this larger region,” she said.

She acknowledged the geographic realities of the region.

“Iran is a neighbour to us, will always be a neighbour to us geographically, but also we share a lot of similar ecosystems in a very close and tight-knit region.”

However, she described the recent escalation as deeply concerning.

“At this stage, you're seeing a barrage of attacks against not just the UAE but other countries within the Gulf, Jordan, Iraq, etc. And, that is a massive escalatory measure that is just not indicative of an Iran that wants to be in the region with its fellow neighbourhood.”

Position on US involvement

In her exchange with Anderson, Al Hashimy reiterated that the UAE had been“very clear about not having our territories be used to attack Iran” before the current escalation began.

“Our region, Becky, doesn't need another war,” she said.

However, she added:“By the same token, if it needs to come to that, it will come to that. And really, the ball is in Iran's court right now about how they want to deal with a neighbourhood and a neighbour that has traditionally been a very fair and good neighbour to them as well.”

Al Hashimy also reaffirmed the UAE's strategic relationship with the United States, describing it as“a very strong strategic relationship,” while emphasising that the objective remains preventing further conflict in a region that“has already seen far too much of it.”



