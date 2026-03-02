403
Magnitude 6.0 Quake Shakes Japan's Volcano Islands
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Volcano Islands off Japan on Monday, shaking the remote Pacific region without triggering any reported casualties or structural damage, the German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed.
The tremor struck at 0355 GMT beneath the North Pacific Ocean at a relatively shallow depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles), positioning its epicenter approximately 283 kilometers (176 miles) from the Northern Mariana Islands — a proximity that initially drew the attention of regional monitoring authorities tracking potential impact zones.
Seismologists precisely located the epicenter at 23.12 degrees north latitude and 144.30 degrees east longitude. Authorities continued to monitor the area in the immediate aftermath for any signs of aftershocks or secondary seismic activity, though no tsunami warning was issued following the event.
