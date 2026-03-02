Nokia expands partnership with TIM Brasil to deliver next-generation AI-Ready 5G network with NVIDIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia expands partnership with TIM Brasil to deliver next-generation AI-Ready 5G network with NVIDIA



Project will enhance 5G network performance, reduce energy consumption, and prepare TIM Brasil's infrastructure for future AI-driven services across 14 states.

Nokia will deploy cutting-edge AI-enabled solutions, including MantaRay SON, AirScale baseband, Habrok Massive MIMO radios, and services. Expansion of partnership will enable TIM Brasil to deliver AI-based solutions to the Brazilian enterprise sector, leveraging NVIDIA AI-RAN platforms.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the expansion of its partnership with TIM Brasil to modernize the company's 5G network across key regions, covering approximately 42% of the country's population. Following TIM Brasil's investment in the state of São Paulo, the company will expand the modernization of its network nationwide, including a further 14 states, across four different regions. The expansion of the partnership will allow TIM Brasil to deliver AI-based connectivity solutions to the enterprise sector.

The agreement will offer advanced connectivity by enhancing network performance and efficiency, improving user experience, reducing environmental impact, and enabling TIM Brasil to deploy future AI-driven Radio Access Network (RAN) capabilities. This solidifies TIM Brasil's position as a leader in Brazil's digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Nokia will support TIM Brasil's 5G network by deploying its latest generation of energy-efficient and AI-RAN-ready AirScale portfolio, including Habrok Massive MIMO radios, Pandion Remote Radio Heads, AirScale Radio small cell solutions, and comprehensive services for deployment, optimization and support. These solutions will ensure comprehensive coverage, seamless indoor connectivity, and enhanced scalability while driving sustainability goals through reduced energy consumption.

TIM Brasil will also implement Nokia's MantaRay SON (Self-Organized Network), a market-leading solution designed to automate routine operations, improve network quality, and reduce operational costs. By leveraging AI and analytics, MantaRay SON enables TIM to manage the increasing complexity of 5G networks while delivering a superior customer experience.

The modernization will impact key regions, including Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Goiânia, Manaus, Belém, and São Luís, among others, ensuring faster, more reliable, and efficient 5G connectivity. Nokia's solutions will also prepare TIM Brasil's network for future advancements, including 5G Advanced, 6G, and advanced AI-driven services, supporting the company's ambition to drive industrial transformation and bridge the digital divide across Brazil.

Nokia and TIM Brasil will also strengthen their collaboration by jointly exploring the development of transformative AI use cases, including intelligent slicing, image/video analysis and recognition, voice recognition, and threat detection, thereby enhancing their B2B offerings for verticals such as Mining, Agribusiness, manufacturing, logistics, and transport. This initiative will leverage Nokia's AI-RAN solution, which significantly extends its capabilities beyond GPU-accelerated RAN functions to encompass these advanced AI use cases, directly benefiting from the Nokia-NVIDIA AI-RAN partnership announced last year.

Alberto Griselli, CEO at TIM Brasil, commented:“We are raising the bar for 5G in Brazil with a more efficient, automated network ready for new services. This translates into a better experience for millions of customers across different regions of the country and greater value for companies, with solutions that increase productivity and reinforce our commitment to leading digital transformation in the B2B segment. We remain focused on connecting people, strengthening businesses and driving the country's digital future.”

Justin Hotard, President and CEO at Nokia, said:“AI is already reshaping network traffic and performance expectations. As AI becomes a dominant workload, networks must evolve to be truly AI-native - designed to adapt in real time to dynamic traffic patterns and deterministic performance demands. Our expanded partnership with TIM Brasil strengthens the architectural foundation of its 5G network, embedding greater automation and intelligence to support AI-driven services at national scale. Together, we are building a resilient, software-driven infrastructure capable of enabling new enterprise use cases and supporting Brazil's next phase of AI-powered growth.”

“Like telecom, AI has become essential infrastructure, transforming every industry in its wake. As telecom networks evolve to become AI-native, they unlock entirely new opportunities for innovation and growth”, said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecommunications at NVIDIA.“Our collaboration with Nokia and TIM Brasil on AI-RAN and Edge AI application development marks an important step in that direction, built on a software-driven foundation that enables us to move at the pace of innovation.”

