MOI Cautions Public Against Touching Suspicious Objects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Interior urged the public not to approach, handle, or tamper with any suspicious or unknown objects.

In a statement on X, the ministry wants the public to report such suspicious or unknown objects immediately by calling 999.



Qatar Meteorology observes light rain in some northern areas

Mwani Qatar records 5% growth in container handling in February LIVE UPDATES: Smoke rises from US Embassy in Kuwait; Saudi intercepts drones targeting Ras Tanura oil refinery

Read Also

The Ministry called on people to adhere to these instructions which will enhance public safety and support the swift response of the competent authorities.