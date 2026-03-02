MOI Cautions Public Against Touching Suspicious Objects
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Interior urged the public not to approach, handle, or tamper with any suspicious or unknown objects.
In a statement on X, the ministry wants the public to report such suspicious or unknown objects immediately by calling 999.
The Ministry called on people to adhere to these instructions which will enhance public safety and support the swift response of the competent authorities.
