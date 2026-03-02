Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drones Attack One Of Russia's Largest Oil Terminals In Black Sea

2026-03-02 05:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 2, drones attacked Novorossiysk, causing a fire at the Russian oil terminal Sheskharis on the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, the ASTRA Telegram channel reported this.

UkrinForm

