Israel Launches New Attacks on Tehran
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had carried out a new wave of airstrikes in central Tehran, targeting what it described as “Iranian regime” facilities.
The army said its air force, operating under military intelligence guidance, initiated additional strikes “in the heart of Tehran.”
Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that air attacks also affected the southwestern cities of Abadan and Ahvaz. Further details regarding casualties or damage were not immediately available.
