Oligonucleotides Global Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030, Profiles Of Major Players - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, And Sarepta Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The oligonucleotides market offers opportunities in therapeutic applications, particularly for untreated diseases using ASOs, siRNA, and aptamers, with leaders like Alnylam driving innovation. Growth also spans diagnostics and research, supported by evolving ESG trends and regional market expansion.
Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for oligonucleotides was valued at $9.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $15.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 through 2030.
The use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic agents is an emerging field of study. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA (miRNA), aptamers and DNAzymes are used in the treatment of various diseases. Oligonucleotide therapeutics represent a potential new modality for treating diseases.
Many potential disease targets for oligonucleotide-based therapies currently lack effective or appealing treatment options. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading company in the market, with many approved products in strategic therapeutic areas, including genetic medicine, cardio-metabolic disease, infectious disease and central nervous system (CNS) and ocular diseases. Other key companies in the market include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In addition to therapeutics, oligonucleotide technology is also applied in diagnostics and research.
Report Scope
The report provides an overview of the oligonucleotides market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ Million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, application and region.
By product type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. The application segment is characterized by research and therapeutics and diagnostics. The report also includes an overview of the regulatory landscape for oligonucleotides.
The report also focuses on the regional segmentation of the market. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), with a focus on major countries in these regions.
The report focuses on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape and industry structure. It also includes a dedicated section of company profiles, detailing leading market companies.
The report includes:
64 data tables and 55 additional tables In-depth analysis of the global oligonucleotides market Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030 Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product, application and region Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic factors Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
Company Profiles
Agilent Technologies Inc. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Astellas Pharma Inc. Biogen Charles River Laboratories Eurofins Genomics Genscript Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. Merck KGaA Novartis AG Novo Nordisk A/S Revvity Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 125
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $9.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $15.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview Types of Oligonucleotides Mechanisms of Action of Oligonucleotides Oligonucleotide Synthesis Processes Solid Phase Chemical Synthesis Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Global Oligonucleotides Market Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Impact of the U.S. Tariffs Growing Rare Disease Funding Geopolitical Factors
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Market Drivers Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases Market Restraints/Challenges Product Withdrawals and Clinical Trial Failures Complexities Associated with Oligos Manufacturing High Treatment Costs of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Opportunities Expanding Application Areas of Oligonucleotides Expansion of Companies DNA Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Paths for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics U.S. European Union Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Key Takeaways Emerging Technologies Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis Advances in RNAi Delivery Systems Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Noninvasive Health Monitoring Innovative Oligonucleotide Conjugation Methods Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type Key Takeaways Oligonucleotide Drugs Synthesized Oligos Equipment and Reagents Services Market Analysis by Application Key Takeaways Diagnostics and Therapeutics Research Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Key Takeaways Industry Structure Company Share Analysis of the Global Oligonucleotides Market Strategic Analysis Funding Outlook
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Oligonucleotides Market: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
Methodology Sources Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02032026004107003653ID1110807916
CommentsNo comment