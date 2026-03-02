Oligonucleotides Global Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030, Profiles Of Major Players - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, And Sarepta Therapeutics

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for oligonucleotides was valued at $9.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $15.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2025 through 2030.

The use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic agents is an emerging field of study. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA (miRNA), aptamers and DNAzymes are used in the treatment of various diseases. Oligonucleotide therapeutics represent a potential new modality for treating diseases.

Many potential disease targets for oligonucleotide-based therapies currently lack effective or appealing treatment options. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a leading company in the market, with many approved products in strategic therapeutic areas, including genetic medicine, cardio-metabolic disease, infectious disease and central nervous system (CNS) and ocular diseases. Other key companies in the market include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In addition to therapeutics, oligonucleotide technology is also applied in diagnostics and research.

Report Scope

The report provides an overview of the oligonucleotides market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ Million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, application and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. The application segment is characterized by research and therapeutics and diagnostics. The report also includes an overview of the regulatory landscape for oligonucleotides.

The report also focuses on the regional segmentation of the market. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), with a focus on major countries in these regions.

The report focuses on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape and industry structure. It also includes a dedicated section of company profiles, detailing leading market companies.

The report includes:



64 data tables and 55 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global oligonucleotides market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales data) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Genomics

Genscript

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Revvity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

