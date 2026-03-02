403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Missile Strike Kills Nine in Israeli City of Beit Shemesh
(MENAFN) At least nine people have died and 27 others were injured in a missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, according to emergency services, as stated in reports.
The attack is part of a wider series of strikes by Iran across the Middle East, carried out in response to an extensive US-Israeli offensive targeting the country. One fatality has been reported in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and another in Kuwait, with dozens more injured in various locations across the region.
Thousands of flights to and from the Gulf have been suspended, marking one of the most severe disruptions to international travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Iran has employed ballistic missiles and drones to target US allies and regional assets following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader during the ongoing US-Israeli air campaign, which began Saturday morning.
In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces accused Iran of firing missiles directly toward Beit Shemesh, “killing innocent civilians.” Officials reported that a synagogue where residents had sought shelter was struck, with the building completely destroyed. Rescue teams have been working to locate people feared trapped under the rubble.
“There are piles of broken concrete and twisted metal, and a huge crater which indicates the point of impact. Cars that were parked nearby were completely destroyed,” reports say.
Authorities indicated that 11 people are still missing and search operations are ongoing.
Magen David Adom paramedic Dror Eini described the scene: “We saw destroyed homes, flames and smoke rising from residential buildings, wrecked cars, and significant chaos at the scene.” This marks the deadliest attack in Israel since the conflict began.
The attack is part of a wider series of strikes by Iran across the Middle East, carried out in response to an extensive US-Israeli offensive targeting the country. One fatality has been reported in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and another in Kuwait, with dozens more injured in various locations across the region.
Thousands of flights to and from the Gulf have been suspended, marking one of the most severe disruptions to international travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Iran has employed ballistic missiles and drones to target US allies and regional assets following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader during the ongoing US-Israeli air campaign, which began Saturday morning.
In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces accused Iran of firing missiles directly toward Beit Shemesh, “killing innocent civilians.” Officials reported that a synagogue where residents had sought shelter was struck, with the building completely destroyed. Rescue teams have been working to locate people feared trapped under the rubble.
“There are piles of broken concrete and twisted metal, and a huge crater which indicates the point of impact. Cars that were parked nearby were completely destroyed,” reports say.
Authorities indicated that 11 people are still missing and search operations are ongoing.
Magen David Adom paramedic Dror Eini described the scene: “We saw destroyed homes, flames and smoke rising from residential buildings, wrecked cars, and significant chaos at the scene.” This marks the deadliest attack in Israel since the conflict began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment