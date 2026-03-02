403
Iraq Prolongs Full Airspace Shutdown 24 Hours
(MENAFN) Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority has prolonged a complete closure of the country's airspace by an additional 24 hours, as the fallout from Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran continues to send shockwaves across the region.
In an official statement issued Sunday, the authority confirmed the extension runs from 12:00 noon local time (09:00 GMT) Sunday through 12:00 noon Monday, during which all arriving, departing, and transiting flights remain suspended. The authority cited an ongoing assessment of rapidly deteriorating regional security conditions as the driving force behind the decision, framing it as necessary to safeguard aviation operations amid escalating military risks.
The authority described the measure as "temporary and precautionary."
The latest extension follows a turbulent 48-hour period in which Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Iran, drawing immediate retaliation from Tehran. In a seismic development that sent shockwaves across the region and beyond, Iran confirmed Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in Saturday's attacks — a revelation with potentially far-reaching consequences for Middle Eastern stability and global security.
