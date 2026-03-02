Trump Says Iran War Could Last Up To Five Weeks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that the ongoing war with Iran could last up to five weeks, slightly revising his earlier estimate.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing ABC News, President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that he had anticipated the conflict would last about four weeks, while noting it could be shorter or longer. He later expanded that estimate, stating he had always believed the war could last“four or five weeks,” again emphasizing that the timeline remains uncertain.

Although Trump has signaled a preference for a brief military campaign, wary of becoming entangled in another prolonged Middle East conflict with limited domestic support, his recent remarks reflect a shift from his earlier campaign rhetoric, when he strongly criticized foreign military interventions.

In the same interview, Trump claimed that U.S. forces had identified potential successors to Iran's leadership, but said those individuals were killed during the opening phase of what he described as“Operation Epic Fury.”

“The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates,” Trump said.“It's not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead.”

Trump also asserted that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed, referencing what he described as two attempted assassination plots against him by Iran in 2024.

“I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first,” Trump said.

According to reports, Israel is believed to have carried out the strike that killed Khamenei on Saturday as part of coordinated operations with the United States that triggered the current conflict.

The situation remains fluid, with no official timeline confirmed for the end of hostilities.