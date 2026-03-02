403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alibaba Cloud Drives A More Sustainable, Efficient And Intelligent Olympic Experience At Milano Cortina 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Through a suite of advanced cloud and AI-driven solutions, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is empowering the IOC and the Milano Cortina local organizing committee to monitor and manage energy consumption, optimize transportation systems, enhance broadcasting operations, and foster IOC's first use of LLM technology. Kirsty Coventry, International Olympic Committee President, said:“Every Olympic Games leaves its own mark in terms of technological innovation. With Alibaba's Cloud technologies and Qwen models, these Games have set a new benchmark for intelligence and creativity.” Dr. Feifei Li, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, President of International Business, said:“Milano Cortina 2026 marks a milestone with the first use of LLM technologies in the Olympic history powered by Alibaba's Qwen models. Our cloud and AI-powered systems that supported Milano Cortina 2026 demonstrate our dedication to enabling smarter operations, deeper engagement, and new possibilities for the Olympic Movement.” Sustainability successes: Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven sustainability solutions and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure enabled Milano Cortina 2026 to effectively measure and analyze carbon emissions. This move sets a scalable model for future host cities to deliver more energy-efficient and carbon-saving Olympic Games. Key systems developed and deployed include:
-
Transportation Management System mobilizes over 80,000 Olympic stakeholders
Media Rights Holders had access to 4,198 video highlights produced by Alibaba Cloud's Real-Time 360o Replay systems
Qwen models power first use of LLM Technologies supporting fan engagement and Olympics ecosystem
Through a suite of advanced cloud and AI-driven solutions, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is empowering the IOC and the Milano Cortina local organizing committee to monitor and manage energy consumption, optimize transportation systems, enhance broadcasting operations, and foster IOC's first use of LLM technology. Kirsty Coventry, International Olympic Committee President, said:“Every Olympic Games leaves its own mark in terms of technological innovation. With Alibaba's Cloud technologies and Qwen models, these Games have set a new benchmark for intelligence and creativity.” Dr. Feifei Li, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, President of International Business, said:“Milano Cortina 2026 marks a milestone with the first use of LLM technologies in the Olympic history powered by Alibaba's Qwen models. Our cloud and AI-powered systems that supported Milano Cortina 2026 demonstrate our dedication to enabling smarter operations, deeper engagement, and new possibilities for the Olympic Movement.” Sustainability successes: Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven sustainability solutions and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure enabled Milano Cortina 2026 to effectively measure and analyze carbon emissions. This move sets a scalable model for future host cities to deliver more energy-efficient and carbon-saving Olympic Games. Key systems developed and deployed include:
-
Enhanced Energy Data Management System deployed across all competition venues, allowing the Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee and the IOC to monitor and analyse energy consumption and carbon emissions in real time. The IOC is also testing the Intelligent chatbot powered by Alibaba's Qwen large language models, which enables staff to access both historical and real-time insights on electricity usage and power demand contingency.
Energy Issue Tracking System that digitalise workflows for identifying, escalating, and resolving energy anomalies, ensuring rapid responses and improving operational efficiency.
Codeveloped Sustainability Platform that allows organisers to assess the full lifecycle footprint of Milano Cortina 2026, with a dedicated focus on generating long-term benefits for local communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment