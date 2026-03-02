Stmicroelectronics To Host Investor Calls On Cloud AI And Intelligent Sensing Enabling Physical AI

Geneva, March 2, 2026 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (“ST”) (NYSE: STM) will host two webcasts for investors and analysts in March 2026.



“ST for Cloud AI”, hosted by Remi El-Ouazzane, President of ST's MDRF Group. Conference call & webcast on March 9, 2026, at 3.30pm CET / 10.30am ET.

“ST Intelligent Sensing Enabling the Physical AI”, hosted by Marco Cassis, President of ST's APMS Group. Conference call & webcast on March 16, 2026, at 3.30pm CET / ET.



Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session. A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference will be accessible at ST's website, , and will be available for replay.

