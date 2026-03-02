403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blast Reported Near British Air Force Base in Cyprus
(MENAFN) A powerful explosion rocked the area surrounding the British Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in southern Cyprus late Sunday, triggering sirens and prompting immediate emergency protocols at the strategic military installation, local media reported.
The blast, heard clearly across the surrounding Limassol district, sent aircraft scrambling from the airfield shortly after the explosion occurred, according to media.
Media reported that around midnight, UK military personnel stationed at the base were ordered to take immediate cover following the detonation. Troops were subsequently briefed on the developing situation and instructed to return to their residences and remain indoors until further notice, according to the report.
The cause of the explosion has not been officially confirmed, and it remains unclear whether any casualties were sustained or the full extent of structural damage to the surrounding area.
The incident unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional hostilities. The United States and Israel launched sweeping coordinated strikes against Iran beginning Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside multiple other high-ranking Iranian officials.
Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing successive waves of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli and U.S. targets across the broader Middle East — raising urgent concerns that the conflict is rapidly expanding beyond its initial theater of operations.
The blast, heard clearly across the surrounding Limassol district, sent aircraft scrambling from the airfield shortly after the explosion occurred, according to media.
Media reported that around midnight, UK military personnel stationed at the base were ordered to take immediate cover following the detonation. Troops were subsequently briefed on the developing situation and instructed to return to their residences and remain indoors until further notice, according to the report.
The cause of the explosion has not been officially confirmed, and it remains unclear whether any casualties were sustained or the full extent of structural damage to the surrounding area.
The incident unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional hostilities. The United States and Israel launched sweeping coordinated strikes against Iran beginning Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside multiple other high-ranking Iranian officials.
Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing successive waves of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli and U.S. targets across the broader Middle East — raising urgent concerns that the conflict is rapidly expanding beyond its initial theater of operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment