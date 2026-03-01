Veea Platform Solution To Address Cybersecurity Challenges Nationwide For Businesses In Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, March 2-4, Veea will demonstrate a first-of-a-kind Plug-and-Play 5G FWA with AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity and Value-added Services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (“Veea”), a leading-edge supplier of managed networking and secure multiaccess edge computing platform products and solutions, today announced the planned launch of Veea SecureConnectTM service by Telcel in Mexico this week. Veea SecureConnect, being demonstrated at Mobile World Congress, is expected to be offered over a 5G network with one of the broadest coverages in Mexico. Veea SecureConnect is targeted to businesses and enterprises such as pharmacies, branch offices, clinics, medical and dental offices, retailers, QSRs, restaurants, gyms, warehouses, travel agencies, SOHO users, professional services companies, and ideally suited for multi-site operations.

Veea SecureConnect represents a next-generation approach to delivering ultra-reliable 5G-based fixed wireless access integrated with enterprise-grade AI-driven cybersecurity and value-added services in one palm-sized product, without the complexity or cost of traditional IT deployments. The launch of Veea SecureConnect addresses a critical need for an enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution at an affordable price point with streamlined maintenance, incorporating real-time monitoring, reporting and alerts.

A new paradigm of business connectivity with cybersecurity

Mexico is experiencing rapid digital transformation-but the cyberthreat landscape is evolving even faster. Recent independent industry reports highlight the scale and urgency of the cybersecurity challenge:

According to World Economic Forum, Mexico was hit by more than 324 billion attempted cyber-attacks in 2024, and 43% of attacks targeted small businesses.

On average, Mexican small businesses lose up to US$155,000 per cyber incident , without considering reputational damage, penalties or loss of critical information.

According to Mexico Business News, there were 40.6 billion cyberattack attempts in Mexico in the first half of 2025, many of which were linked to automated AI-enhanced threats.

The SoSafe Cybercrime Trends 2025 report states that, globally, 87% of organizations have been targeted by an AI cyberattack in the last year. Security experts anticipate a rapid increase in AI-driven threats through 2028 and 98% of cybersecurity professionals are implementing AI or plan to do so.

Despite these risks, millions of businesses and branch offices still rely on legacy routers, basic firewalls, or basic security apps on staff's devices, leaving their servers, POS, payment terminals, IoT endpoints and other devices most vulnerable to cyberattacks, downtime and ransomware.

The Veea SecureConnect platform product has been engineered to replace fragmented modems, firewalls, and primitive integration and installation typically deployed by businesses. It delivers a highly differentiated cloud-managed / edge-executed enterprise-grade AI-driven cybersecurity solution and simplifies identity management, access control, and highly secure multi-site connectivity with minimal configuration management and administration. By fully unifying networking and security into a single edge device, we believe it enables a full-featured, highly simplified, Next Generation Firewall (“NGFW”) offered as NGFW-as-a-Service (“NGFWaaS”).

Along with enhanced security, SecureConnect CPE incorporates an advance enterprise-grade virtual router with a simplified SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking. It supports an always-on dual concurrent WAN broadband capability over 5G and wireline, as primary or failover with load balancing, with a 5G module that offers both a physical SIM and multiple eSIMs. Additionally, as first-of-a-kind solution with optimized price/performance for businesses, it provides for VeeaCloud-based management of network devices and applications complemented by a mobile app for on-site installation and management by businesses-delivered via a compact device, smaller than a cube tissue box, that supports“plug-and-play” deployments for business operation in less than 30 minutes.

Veea SecureConnect's edge computing capabilities enable optional IoT applications, including surveillance cameras with NVR for physical security, with optional AI-acceleration for inferencing, and integrated IoT gateway, with up to 2 TB of on-device storage, for a variety of sensory-based use cases. At set up, SecureConnect automatically creates LAN micro-segments, and with its on-site device discovery it facilitates formation of user group profiles such as for staff devices (assigned to a Common Profile), trusted devices such as POS and payment terminals facilitating PCI DSS compliance (assigned to a Secure Profile), and guest Wi-Fi (assigned to a Guest Profile).

“Veea SecureConnect's cloud- and locally-managed solution is designed specifically for MNOs, MVNOs, MSPs and other service providers to offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity cost-competitively, while creating new opportunities for value-added services and significant ARPU expansion with the ability to provide for enterprise-specific service enhancements,” said Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO of Veea Inc.“After two years of rigorous testing, homologations, network integrations, and proof-of-concept trials, we are proud to announce the commercial roll-out of the highly integrated SecureConnect platform solution by Telcel this week-setting a new industry benchmark for delivering AI-powered, cybersecure value-added services to businesses.”

Unique cybersecurity features

To address the widespread cybersecurity challenges, attacks must be avoided and stopped at the network level-not just on individual devices-because AI-driven threats are too varied and frequent for device-only defenses. A holistic, AI-powered view of all network and device activities (e.g., connections, traffic types, applications, endpoint devices, identities, behavior and others) is required to detect and prevent attacks to the fullest extent before they reach their targets.

Veea SecureConnect (i.e., Veea SecureConnect) offers real-time anomaly detection with machine learning and AI together with application and identity awareness, and policy-driven access to ensure only authorized users and devices can communicate with native Zero-Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”). Cloud-managed, AI-enforced policies at the edge are applied to the user-defined profiles, enabling real-time threat detection, automatic traffic isolation, and dynamic VPN tunnel creation-even for IoT devices without agents running on the endpoints. It provides a cloud-native Next-Gen VPN (NG-VPN) architecture that redefines identity, access, and security for distributed multi-site organizations with minimal administrative overhead. For those businesses with POS and payment systems, the solution facilitates PCI DSS-compliant deployments through discovery of devices and payment solutions installed at the point-of-sale that are“in-scope” and subject to PCI compliance.

Moreover, multi-site enterprises deploying Veea SecureConnect can extend the overall network security by employing Veea's recently announced TerraFabric, a transformative control plane that enables organizations to automate distributed edge environments composed of multi-vendor heterogeneous networks as highly coordinated systems, that are managed and orchestrated collectively, rather than collections of individual devices or networks managed individually at each site. TerraFabric enhances the wide area network security with fleet orchestration, policy enforcement, and software lifecycle management to give operators the visibility and control they need to tightly manage the edge workloads, including AI workloads, at the edge safely, cost-effectively and at scale.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea's platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, storage and AI in a unified solution for edge deployments ranging from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries and remote communities. With more than 123 patents in related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its edge computing innovation. For more information, visit veea.

