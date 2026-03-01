403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC To Safeguard Security Of Members, Right To Retaliate Against Iran's Attacks - Fms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- The foreign ministers, in a final statement, said they discussed the Iranian rocket and drone attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the State of Kuwait which started yesterday.
They discussed the Iranian attacks on civilian facilities, service center and populated areas as well as the damages caused, which posed a threat to security and safety of the public.
They discussed coordination of efforts to restore security and stability, as well as achieving peace in the region.
The top diplomats strongly condemned the Iranian attacks against the GCC as well as on Jordan, which constituted a grave violation of sovereignty to these countries, good neighborliness and contravened with international law, UN Charter and international humanitarian law.
They voiced joint solidarity and affirmed unity against these assaults, saying the security of the GCC was integrated and an attack on any one member state was an attack on all.
They said the GCC States reserved the right, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend themselves in the case of foreign aggression in order to maintain security and stability.
The Foreign Ministers commended readiness of the armed and air defense forces for repelling the Iranian rockets and drones thus protect lives and properties.
Although the GCC reaffirmed their territories would not be used as a launch pad for any attack on Iran, they said, the Islamic Republic continued their military attacks on the Arab Gulf countries.
They called for immediate cessation of the Iranian attacks to restore security, peace and stability in the region, and that it was important to maintain air and sea security, and safety of supply chain and stability of energy markets.
They said stability of the Arabian Gulf region was not only regional bu key to global economy and maritime navigation.
They urged the international community to condemn the Iranian attacks, calling on the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibility and take a firm stance against recurrence of these attacks.
They affirmed that the GCC has always been calling for dialogue and resolution of conflicts with Iran through dialogue. (end)
kns
They discussed the Iranian attacks on civilian facilities, service center and populated areas as well as the damages caused, which posed a threat to security and safety of the public.
They discussed coordination of efforts to restore security and stability, as well as achieving peace in the region.
The top diplomats strongly condemned the Iranian attacks against the GCC as well as on Jordan, which constituted a grave violation of sovereignty to these countries, good neighborliness and contravened with international law, UN Charter and international humanitarian law.
They voiced joint solidarity and affirmed unity against these assaults, saying the security of the GCC was integrated and an attack on any one member state was an attack on all.
They said the GCC States reserved the right, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend themselves in the case of foreign aggression in order to maintain security and stability.
The Foreign Ministers commended readiness of the armed and air defense forces for repelling the Iranian rockets and drones thus protect lives and properties.
Although the GCC reaffirmed their territories would not be used as a launch pad for any attack on Iran, they said, the Islamic Republic continued their military attacks on the Arab Gulf countries.
They called for immediate cessation of the Iranian attacks to restore security, peace and stability in the region, and that it was important to maintain air and sea security, and safety of supply chain and stability of energy markets.
They said stability of the Arabian Gulf region was not only regional bu key to global economy and maritime navigation.
They urged the international community to condemn the Iranian attacks, calling on the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibility and take a firm stance against recurrence of these attacks.
They affirmed that the GCC has always been calling for dialogue and resolution of conflicts with Iran through dialogue. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment