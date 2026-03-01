403
EU Calls For Maximum Restraint Amid Rapid Mideast Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 1 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Sunday evening called for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and full respect of international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law, considering the rapid developments in Iran and the Middle East.
This came in a statement issued following a videoconference meeting chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas with the foreign ministers of the blocآ's 27 member states to discuss the Iranian file and the latest regional developments.
The EU affirmed that the security and stability of countries in the region are a top priority, warning that any further escalation could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond with unpredictable consequences, including serious economic repercussions.
The EU described Iranآ's attacks and the violation of the sovereignty of a number of countries in the region as "inexcusable", calling on Iran to refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. It expressed solidarity with regional partners that have been attacked or affected and reiterated the EUآ's steadfast commitment to the protection of civilian life and to regional stability.
The EU noted continued close contact with partners in the region to contribute to de-escalation, affirming that the EU and its member states will continue to support all diplomatic efforts aimed at containing tensions and reaching sustainable solutions that enhance regional security.
The EU stressed the importance of Iranآ's full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as adherence to its legal obligations under the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, underscoring that nuclear safety is a critical priority, alongside the preservation of maritime security and respect for freedom of navigation, particularly in vital waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
The EU confirmed it is taking with its member states all necessary steps to ensure the safety of EU citizens in the region, including the possible activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism if necessary.
The EU reiterated its solidarity with the Iranian people and its strong support for their aspirations for a future in which universal human rights and fundamental freedoms are fully respected. (end)
