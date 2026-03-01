Nora Fatehi Says 'Stay United Stay Prayed Up' Amidst The Middle-East Unrest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi advised all to "stay united, stay prayed up" amidst the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

She uploaded a video on her Insta handle, assuring that she is safe in India at the moment.

Nora expressed her distress about the ongoing situation, saying that all people really want is peace and stability, not fear.

"I know that people are internally having some sort of fear of what's gonna come tomorrow, and after seeing these visuals of what's happening in the region, I do feel terrible because we don't want innocent people's lives to be lost, and I think we've had enough of that. All we've been seeing consistently year after year is one chaotic event after another, one war after another, one genocide after another."

Nora further advised all to keep faith in god, and stay united.

"We need to be united in peace if we're going to fight this psychological and spiritual warfare because essentially that is what is going on this is a psychological and spiritual warfare and if we're going to fight this we have to be united and we have to be grounded and we have to keep our faith in god and we need to stay prayed up."

She further predicted that things might escalate further, leading to a massive shift of power, followed by the emergence of a new world order.

Nora reiterated that "We want to live peaceful lives. We want to just go on with our day, and we just want to make a living and we just want to enjoy living that's all we want to do."

She added that these chaotic events from the last couple of years have instilled uncertainty and fear within people.

"We're constantly in a state of fear and panic, even if we don't show it, internally we are. So, all I have to say is stay united, stay prayed up. This is really, really upsetting."

Israel recently carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation for this, Iran intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.