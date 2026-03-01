403
Cross-Border Project Launches To Boost Resilience, Digital Readiness Of Tourism Smes
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 1 (Petra) – A cross-border initiative with a budget of €1.83 million has been launched to strengthen the sustainability, adaptability, and digital readiness of tourism small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region.
The "ReTour: Enhancing the Resilience of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Tourism Sector" project is jointly led by the Jordan University of Science and Technology and Specto, a computer driving skills company.
Ahmed Abu Haija, project manager at Specto, said Sunday that 89 percent of the project's funding comes from the European Union under the Interreg NEXT MED program. The initiative brings together nine main partners and eight affiliate partners from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey.
Over 30 months, the project aims to directly support more than 150 tourism facilities by introducing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and smart sensors, alongside sustainable business practices.
Abu Haija noted that the project was selected in the first call for the Interreg NEXT MED program from over 600 proposals submitted by Mediterranean countries. Only around 60 projects were approved, with ReTour distinguished for its focus on innovation, SME empowerment, and cross-border cooperation in the tourism sector.
Mustafa Ali, project director at the university, said the initiative addresses challenges facing tourism SMEs, a key pillar of Mediterranean economies, particularly amid fluctuations such as pandemics, natural disasters, and economic instability. The project will establish a Mediterranean innovation platform, disseminate smart digital tools, and implement structured training and guidance programs.
He added that ReTour is expected to enhance business continuity, improve digital capabilities, elevate visitor experiences, and strengthen sustainable performance in participating destinations. The project also aims to preserve jobs, foster innovation, and ensure the long-term prosperity and resilience of Mediterranean tourism.
