UAE Airlines Offer Refunds, Rebooking Amid Airspace Closure

Major UAE carriers have issued refunds and rebooking options for passengers travelling through the UAE in light of the airspace closure following missile attacks fired from Iran.

On Saturday afternoon, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) closed the country's airspace as a precautionary measure, which caused some flights to be rerouted or cancelled.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates Airlines and the budget airline flydubai issued advisories online that all operations will be temporarily suspended until 3:00pm on Sunday, March 1st.

Emirates passengers who are flying in the next 3 days (from Sunday) can rebook an alternate flight to the same destination up to 10 days from the original date of travel, the airlines said. Otherwise, passengers can also request for a refund by filling in the refund form if the booking was done through Emirates. The carrier urged all passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Similarly, flydubai is issuing rebooking and refund options for travellers affected by the airspace closure. Passengers can rebook on an alternative flydubai flight to the same destination or to a different destination within the same country, up to 10 days from the original travel date.“Continue to check their flight status for the latest updates before heading to the airport,” it added.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi will be suspended until 2:00 pm UAE time on Monday (March 2nd), the UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways said in its latest travel update. It advised passengers to check their flight status before making a trip to the airport and ensure contact details are up to date.

Travellers who booked an Etihad flight before 28 February with travel dates up to 2 March can rebook flights free of charge until 15 March 2026. For those whose flights were cancelled, a full refund can be requested at Etihad/help or through their respective travel agent.

Etihad added that due to the large volume of calls, requests may take longer than usual.“The situation remains dynamic and schedules may change at short notice. Etihad continues to work in close coordination with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit,” it said in the advisory.

Air Arabia

The Sharjah-based national low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, has also suspended flights until Sunday ay 3:00 pm. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq are suspended until 2 March, the carrier said. Passengers traveling aboard Air Arabia can choose to cancel the affected flight and keep the amount as credit, cancel the entire booking and also keep the amount as credit, or reschedule to a new travel date.

The low-cost carrier recommends that passengers choose a new departure date at least 72 hours after their origin departure date.

In the early hours of Sunday, Dubai International Airport (DXB) sustained minor damages which was quickly contained, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.

The Abu Dhabi-based airport operator, Abu Dhabi Airports, also confirmed that one person was killed and seven sustained injuries as a result of a drone attack at Zayed International Airport.

Dubai Airports advised passengers not to travel to DXB and Al Maktoum International (DWC) as both are suspended util further notice, it said in an advisory.“Passengers must not travel to the airport and are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest flight updates,” it said, adding that Dubai Airports will provide further updates as soon as available.



