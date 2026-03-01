403
Omani FM, Foreign Top Diplomats Discuss Efforts To Deescalate Mideast Tension
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi spoke separately with his counterparts Ayman Al-Safadi - of Jordan, Espen Barth Eide - of Norway, and Yvette Cooper - of the United Kingdom, as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
The conversations focused on the serious escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the efforts to contain the hostilities between Iran, on one hand, and the United States and the Israeli occupation on the other.
The top diplomats agreed the need of all parties returning to the negotiating table and resolve the conflict through diplomatic means, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Sunday. (end)
