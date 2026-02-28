Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Temporarily Suspends Air Traffic In Qatar Airspace

2026-02-28 11:27:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced the temporary suspension of air traffic in Qatari airspace as part of a series of precautionary measures taken by the State of Qatar against the backdrop of the latest developments in the region; and in affirmation of QCAA's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all flights QCAA confirms that it is continuing to monitor and coordinate with relevant authorities regarding the latest developments and will announce any updates as soon as they become available.

Gulf Times

