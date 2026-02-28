PM Receives Phone Calls From Counterparts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received telephone calls Saturday from Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co-operation and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdel-Aty; Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan; Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ayman Safadi; Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud; Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah; UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan; Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani; Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi; and Lebanon's Prime Minister Dr Nawaf Salam.

HE Sheikh Mohammed also received phone calls from European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abbas Araghchi.

The calls dealt with the military escalation in the region and its repercussions on security and stability, both in the region and internationally.

They also dealt with discussing ways to resolve all differences peacefully.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Iran's targeting of Qatari territory with ballistic missiles was a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, inconsistent with the principles of good neighbourliness, and could not be accepted under any justification or pretext.

He pointed out that Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, HE Sheikh Mohammed added, the renewed targeting of its territory does not show good faith and threatens the understanding on which bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

He expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain, and Qatar's full solidarity with them in all the measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security and stability.

The ministers expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

During their phone conversation, HE Sheikh Mohammed and Iran's Dr Araghchi discussed the outcomes of the third round of negotiations between the US and Iran, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland.

They emphasised the importance of continuing US-Iranian negotiations and supporting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security, stability, and peace in the region.

