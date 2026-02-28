Shops Well-Stocked, Open Round The Clock

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Supplies are plentiful and markets are stable, Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Saturday, moving to reassure the public that consumer needs are being met across the country.

The ministry said inspection teams are conducting intensive rounds at shops and markets to monitor supply levels, ensure availability of essential goods, keep prices in check and take legal action against any violations detected.

In a further step to ease public access to supplies, the ministry said it has coordinated with retailers to keep 22 major branches open around the clock across different parts of the country.

The ministry encouraged consumers to report any irregularities or violations through official channels, reaffirming its commitment to consumer protection and market stability.

