403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Remote Work For All Ministries, Govt Entities From Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In light of current regional developments, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced that it has been decided to adopt remote work starting today for all employees in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions. This decision excludes employees in the military, security, and health sectors, as well as employees whose work requires their presence at the workplace. The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers urges all citizens and residents to obtain information from reliable sources and to follow the security and safety guidelines issued by official state authorities.General Secretariat Council of Ministers remote work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment