Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas


2026-02-28 08:04:35
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Andrew is a lecturer in Middle East Studies and International Relations at Deakin University. He teaches units on the critical issues in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict and global governance. His upcoming book "Iran and the West: a non-Western approach to foreign policy" (2024) explores how non-Western perspectives on the Middle East and beyond can improve our understanding of intractible conflict.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in International Relations, Deakin University
Education
  • 2019 Monash University, PhD

