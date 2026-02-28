Andrew Thomas

Andrew is a lecturer in Middle East Studies and International Relations at Deakin University. He teaches units on the critical issues in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict and global governance. His upcoming book "Iran and the West: a non-Western approach to foreign policy" (2024) explores how non-Western perspectives on the Middle East and beyond can improve our understanding of intractible conflict.

