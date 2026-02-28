EU Works On Diplomatic Solutions Kallas On Situation In Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated this on social media platform , amid the launch of a U.S. military operation in the region, Ukrinform's correspondent in Brussels reports.

"The latest developments across the Middle East are perilous," Kallas noted.

She spoke about her conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and other ministers in the region.

"The EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths," she wrote.

She recalled that Iran's regime has already killed thousands of people in the country, and that its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, as well as its support for terrorist groups, "pose a serious threat to global security."

Nuclear safety remains crucial – Costa, von der Leyen

"The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue," Kallas stated.

At the same time, she stressed that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law remain priorities.

"Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region," Kallas wrote.

She added that the EU Aspides naval mission remains on heightened alert in the Red Sea and "stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open."

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28 Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iran, with explosions heard in central Tehran. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched large-scale combat operations against Iran. Iran launched missiles at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran, launched on February 28, will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.

Photo: Kaja Kallas / X