403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Civil Aviation To Begin Damage Assessment Ahead Of Full Operation - Acting DG
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation will start at 5:00 a.m. Sunday assessment of damages caused by an Iranian attack ahead of carrying out repairs in order to restore operations as soon as possible.
The situation in Kuwait International Airport is stable, Acting Director General Duaij Al-Otaibi told KUNA, and urged the public not to listen to rumours.
He said the civil aviation carried out emergency measures after the Iranian attack, suspending flights at 12:07 p.m. in order to guarantee safety of passengers and airplanes.
Al-Otaibi said Terminals one, four and five were evacuated smoothly.
He said before the call for Maghreb prayer, Terminal One was struck by a drone injuring nine workers, whose conditions were stable were currently receiving treatment.
Al-Otaibi said flights were diverted to other airports for their own safety, while passengers affected by suspension of flights were given accomodation. (end)
aam
The situation in Kuwait International Airport is stable, Acting Director General Duaij Al-Otaibi told KUNA, and urged the public not to listen to rumours.
He said the civil aviation carried out emergency measures after the Iranian attack, suspending flights at 12:07 p.m. in order to guarantee safety of passengers and airplanes.
Al-Otaibi said Terminals one, four and five were evacuated smoothly.
He said before the call for Maghreb prayer, Terminal One was struck by a drone injuring nine workers, whose conditions were stable were currently receiving treatment.
Al-Otaibi said flights were diverted to other airports for their own safety, while passengers affected by suspension of flights were given accomodation. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment