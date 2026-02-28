Parvez Rasool Hails Auqib Nabi's 'Show' In J-K's Maiden Ranji Win

Parvez Rasool Hails 'Auqib Nabi's Show' in Historic Win

Former Indian cricketer and first player from Jammu and Kashmir to play for the national side, Parvez Rasool, expressed his praise after J-K clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title and highlighted Auqib Nabi's exceptional performance in the 2025/26 season, scalping 60 wickets, calling it his show.

Nabi has been instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir's impressive run this Ranji Trophy season, delivering impactful spells regardless of pitch conditions, whether seam-friendly surfaces or flat batting tracks. Nabi is also the leading wicket-taker of the 2025/25 Ranji Trophy season with 60 scalps under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including seven five-fers.

"It is a proud and emotional moment for the entire J & K. We have won ranji trophy after 67 years. Bishan Singh Bedi, when he took charge of J & K cricket, taught us how to win. It was Auqib Nabi's show. Auqib Nabi had talent, and he showed it through his performance," Parvez Rasool told ANI.

'A Proud Day for Jammu and Kashmir': Deputy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Chaudhary praised the team's achievement, saying they've proven J-K's potential. "It is a proud day for Jammu and Kashmir... After 67 years, a team from J & K has won this cup... These children have proved that J & K is no less than any other state... The BCCI might pick 1 or 2 children who will play on a higher level from this team itself," Chaudhary told ANI.

Fairytale Ending to 67-Year Wait

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal on Saturday. (ANI)

