UNICERAMICS EXPO Review: NABEL's EPD-Verified Sintered Stone Countertops Supplier China
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving global surface materials market, premium engineered stone solutions are reshaping how architects and developers approach modern spaces. At the recent UNICERAMICS EXPO, NABEL demonstrated why it continues to stand out as a trusted Sintered stone countertops supplier China, presenting advanced, eco-conscious products designed for both residential and commercial excellence. Founded in 1992, NABEL has built a strong reputation as a global leader in the specialized manufacture of sintered stone and porcelain tile, consistently delivering innovative materials that combine aesthetics, durability, and sustainability.
Industry Outlook: Rising Demand for Advanced Surface Materials
The global building materials sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by sustainability mandates, urbanization, and the pursuit of high-performance surfaces. Sintered stone countertops, in particular, have become a preferred choice for architects, developers, and designers seeking materials that meet both functional and environmental requirements.
1. Sustainability Is Reshaping Material Selection
Green building standards across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific are pushing developers toward low-emission, recyclable, and environmentally responsible materials. Traditional natural stone extraction faces increasing scrutiny due to environmental impact and supply inconsistency. In contrast, sintered stone offers:
Lower environmental footprint
High durability and long lifecycle
Non-porous, hygienic surfaces
Recyclable raw material composition
As governments and developers align with carbon-reduction goals, eco-friendly engineered surfaces are gaining strong momentum.
2. Mixed-Use and Luxury Developments Drive Premium Demand
High-end residential towers, luxury villas, hospitality projects, and mixed-use complexes now require materials that balance design flexibility with performance reliability. Developers increasingly favor large-format sintered stone slabs because they provide:
Seamless visual continuity
Resistance to heat, scratches, and stains
Suitability for both indoor and outdoor applications
Design versatility mimicking natural materials
This shift has elevated the role of specialized manufacturers capable of delivering consistent quality at scale.
3. Global Supply Chains Favor Technically Advanced Chinese Manufacturers
China's advanced ceramic and sintered stone manufacturing ecosystem has matured significantly over the past decade. International buyers are no longer focused solely on price competitiveness-they now prioritize:
Automated production lines
Strict quality control systems
Environmental compliance
Global logistics capability
Manufacturers like NABEL are benefiting from this transition by combining technological sophistication with global service networks.
Certification Leadership: Building Trust Through Verified Performance
In today's specification-driven market, certifications are no longer optional-they are essential proof points for architects, contractors, and developers. NABEL has made substantial investments in quality management, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety, earning a comprehensive portfolio of internationally recognized certifications.
GREENGUARD & GREENGUARD GOLD
NABEL's products are certified under both GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD GOLD standards, confirming that the company's sintered stone surfaces meet strict indoor air quality requirements. These certifications are particularly important for:
Residential developments
Healthcare facilities
Educational institutions
Hospitality environments
They assure specifiers that NABEL materials contribute to healthier indoor environments.
Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)
The Environmental Product Declaration provides transparent, third-party verified lifecycle data for NABEL's sintered stone products. This documentation supports green building rating systems and enables developers to make informed material comparisons based on measurable environmental impact.
The EPD verification highlighted at the UNICERAMICS EXPO reinforced NABEL's position as a responsible manufacturer aligned with global sustainability benchmarks.
Green Building Materials Certification
This certification further validates NABEL's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing and product design. It reflects careful raw material selection, optimized production processes, and reduced emissions-key factors for modern construction projects pursuing green building credits.
ISO Management System Certifications
NABEL operates under a fully integrated management framework supported ISO 9001 – Quality management
ISO 14001 – Environmental management
ISO 45001 – Occupational health and safety
Together, these systems ensure consistent product quality, controlled environmental impact, and safe working conditions across the company's operations.
Low-Carbon Product Certification
As carbon accounting becomes increasingly important in global construction, NABEL's Low-Carbon Product Certification demonstrates measurable progress toward emission reduction and energy-efficient manufacturing.
CE (European Commission) Certification
The CE certification confirms that NABEL's products comply with European safety, health, and environmental protection requirements, enabling smooth entry into EU markets and reinforcing international buyer confidence.
Spotlight on FOSHAN UNICERAMICS EXPO
NABEL's presence at the FOSHAN UNICERAMICS EXPO served as a strategic platform to showcase its latest sintered stone countertop innovations to global buyers, architects, and distributors.
Key Highlights from the Exhibition
Launch of new large-format sintered stone collections
Presentation of EPD-verified product lines
Live demonstrations of surface performance
Meetings with international distributors and project developers
The exhibition reaffirmed the growing international recognition of NABEL's technical capabilities and design leadership.
Industry visitors noted the company's strong focus on combining natural aesthetics with engineered precision-an approach that aligns closely with current architectural trends.
Competitive Advantages: Why NABEL Stands Out
NABEL's long-term success is built on a combination of manufacturing strength, design innovation, and global service capability. Key advantages include:
. Over Three Decades of Manufacturing Expertise
Founded in 1992, NABEL brings more than 30 years of specialized experience in sintered stone and porcelain tile production, ensuring deep technical know-how and process maturity.
. Advanced Production Technology
The company continuously invests in automated, high-precision production lines that deliver:
Consistent slab quality
Large-format capability
High-density sintering performance
Stable color and texture reproduction
. Strong Global Footprint
With more than 3,000 stores across over 110 countries and nearly 10,000 partners worldwide, NABEL maintains an extensive international distribution and service network.
. Design-Driven Product Development
NABEL explores the intersection of nature and art, creating surfaces that replicate marble, stone, concrete, and other premium textures while maintaining the superior performance of engineered materials.
. Full-Scope Application Solutions
The company provides versatile solutions suitable for:
Kitchen countertops
Bathroom vanities
Wall cladding
Flooring systems
Outdoor facades
Commercial interiors
. Commitment to Sustainability
From raw material sourcing to finished product delivery, NABEL integrates eco-friendly practices throughout its value chain, supporting global green building initiatives.
. Reliable Project Support
NABEL works closely with developers, architects, and distributors to ensure smooth project execution, offering technical guidance, customization support, and dependable supply capacity.
Looking Ahead: Innovation with Purpose
As the global construction and interior design industries continue to prioritize sustainability, durability, and design flexibility, the demand for high-performance sintered stone surfaces is expected to grow steadily. NABEL remains committed to staying ahead of these trends through continuous innovation, responsible manufacturing, and customer-focused solutions.
By combining EPD-verified products, internationally recognized certifications, and a powerful global network, the company is well positioned to support the next generation of architectural and residential developments worldwide.
For more information about NABEL's sintered stone and porcelain tile solutions, please visit:
