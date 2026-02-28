Eritrea: Training On Geographic Information System In Asmara

The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, provided training to 25 experts on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing. The trainees were drawn from the Ministries of Land, Water and Environment; Finance and National Development; Mining and Energy; Marine Resources; Agriculture; as well as the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, National Statistics Office, Eritrea's Cartographic Center, and regional administrations.

The training, which was delivered by foreign experts in the field, covered the basic concepts of Geographic Information Systems and their components, cartographic reference units and their advantages, cartographic design, applications of cartographic information systems, as well as the compilation, integration, and digitalization of environmental information.

The theoretical and practical training was a continuation of similar training provided in 2025, with the main objective of enhancing evidence-based management, planning, decision-making, and policy formulation.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, stated that the training provided to experts from various ministries and institutions will have significant contribution to the coordination of geographic information and to decision-making processes. He also called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained during the training in their daily activities.

Mr. Ayenika Godheart, Statistics and Geographic Information Expert at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, commended the interest demonstrated by the trainees during the program and expressed readiness to cooperate in organizing similar training programs in the future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.