São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, February 28, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, February 28, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times · SP Nightlife Desk
Último sábado de fevereiro · Banda Black Rio grooves at Blue Note SP, NAVE brings Volac to D-Edge, and pH-1 makes his Brazil debut at Audio
01
Tonight's Vibe Menu
The last Saturday of February. The cold front that chilled the city all week is loosening its grip - clearing skies, 25°C, no rain expected tonight - and São Paulo has the kind of lineup that rewards a late start. At the Blue Note São Paulo, the Banda Black Rio opens their "Clássicos BBR" show at 10:30 pm - "Maria Fumaça," "Super Nova Samba Funk," four decades of groove on the Paulista beachhead. Earlier at the same address, the Baile Démodé warms the room from 8 pm. At D-Edge, the Saturday NAVE party brings Russian duo Volac to Pista 1 alongside Balanka and Duarte, with Barton Think from Italy in the Lounge - doors open at midnight and run until dawn. At Audio, Korean rapper pH-1 makes his Brazil debut at the HYPE SEOUL NIGHT - the biggest K-hip-hop party the city has seen. At Carioca Club in Pinheiros, Alesana celebrates 15 years of "The Emptiness" with a full album performance, doors from 7 pm. And at Ó do Borogodó, Saturday means feijoada in the afternoon and samba de raiz from 10 pm until 3 am. Tomorrow: Banda Mantiqueira plays jazz brasileiro at Blue Note SP from 7 pm.
Samba-funk groove
Blue Note SP -
Banda Black Rio Clássicos BBR
→ Consolação · Av. Paulista · from 10:30 pm
Electronic · after-midnight
D-Edge NAVE -
Volac + Balanka + Duarte
→ Barra Funda · Av. Mário de Andrade · from midnight
K-hip-hop · Brazil debut
Audio -
pH-1 HYPE SEOUL NIGHT
→ Água Branca · Av. Francisco Matarazzo · evening
Samba de raiz
Ó do Borogodó -
Saturday samba + feijoada
→ Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane · from 10 pm
02
Top Picks Tonight
Fast scan
1
Banda Black Rio - Clássicos BBR at Blue Note São Paulo
10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 (Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar) – Consolação · Tickets via Eventim
2
NAVE D-Edge - Volac (Russia) + Balanka + Duarte
From midnight · Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda · com
3
pH-1 - HYPE SEOUL NIGHT at Audio
Evening · Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – Água Branca · From R$130 via Sympla
4
Alesana - 15 Years of The Emptiness at Carioca Club
Doors 7:00 pm · R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899 – Pinheiros · Tickets via Fastix
5
Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba + Feijoada
From 10:00 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Cover ~R$15–25
03
Full Rundown
Deep dives
1
Banda Black Rio - Clássicos BBR · Blue Note São Paulo
When
Sat · 10:30 pm
Where
Av. Paulista, 2073 – 2o andar
Tickets
Eventim / bluenotesp
Samba-funk
The Banda Black Rio needs no introduction - four decades of genre-defining samba-funk-soul, from the 1977 landmark "Maria Fumaça" through "Super Nova Samba Funk" and "O Som das Américas." Tonight they play the "Clássicos BBR" show, revisiting the catalogue that put Brazilian funk on the global map. The Blue Note's intimate 800m2 room on top of the Conjunto Nacional is the ideal setting - expect tight brass arrangements, irresistible grooves, and a crowd that knows every hook. The Baile Démodé opens the evening from 8 pm in the same space. Metro Consolação.
2
NAVE D-Edge - Volac + Balanka + Duarte
When
Sat · from midnight
Where
Av. Mário de Andrade, 141
Tickets
com
Electronic
D-Edge's Saturday NAVE is São Paulo's most consistent electronic night - and tonight it peaks with Russian duo Volac headlining Pista 1, backed by Balanka and Duarte. Pista 2 hosts Cactunes and a Kawz b2b Galucci set, while the Lounge brings Italian selector Barton Think alongside Cesare vs Disorder for a birthday set. Two dance floors surrounded by LED panels with video-quality visuals, an award-winning sound system, and a rooftop terrace with views of the Latin America Memorial. The SuperAfter rolls into Sunday morning. Metro Palmeiras-Barra Funda, one block.
3
pH-1 - HYPE SEOUL NIGHT at Audio
When
Sat · evening
Where
Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694
Tickets
From R$130 · Sympla
K-hip-hop
The Korean rapper pH-1 makes his long-awaited Brazil debut as the special guest of the HYPE SEOUL NIGHT - the party's second anniversary edition. Known for tracks like "Cupid" and "Nerdy Love" and his 2025 album "WHAT HAVE WE DONE," pH-1 moves between hip hop, R&B, and pop alternativo with introspective lyrics and precise flows. The supporting DJ lineup includes Shateau, Theus, Mikefly, Klean, Ra, Moony, Kyumin, and Desi Nunes. Audio is in the Água Branca zone near Barra Funda - same corridor as D-Edge, making a double-header possible. Pista and VIP sections available.
4
Alesana - 15 Years of The Emptiness · Carioca Club
When
Sat · doors 7:00 pm
Where
R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899 – Pinheiros
Tickets
3rd lot · Fastix
Post-hardcore
The North Carolina post-hardcore/screamo quartet returns to São Paulo for a show celebrating 15 years of "The Emptiness" - their third album, a conceptual piece inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "Annabel Lee" and widely regarded as the band's masterpiece. The album will be performed in its entirety, followed by career hits. Opening act: Axty, one of the strongest names in Brazilian metalcore, fresh off signing with Austria's Napalm Records and a US tour with Born of Osiris. Production by Áldeia Produções Artísticas and Sycamore Records. Ages 16+ (minors accompanied by guardians). Metro Faria Lima.
5
Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba + Feijoada
When
Sat · from 10 pm
Where
R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros
Cover
~R$15–25
Samba de raiz
Twenty-five years on R. Horácio Lane and the Ó do Borogodó remains the gold standard of samba in São Paulo. Saturday is the best day of the week here - feijoada from the early afternoon, then the samba roda kicks in from 10 pm and runs until 3 am with rotating musicians playing partido-alto, choro, and samba de raiz. The room is tiny and packed - arrive early if you want a table. Carne-seca com abóbora and the caldo de feijão are the kitchen hits. Cold Serramalte on tap. Cash or PIX. Metro Faria Lima, then a 10-minute walk south through the Vila Madalena corridor.
04
Suggested Route
One possible night
7:00 pm - Praça Benedito Calixto evening
The antiques fair wraps by 7 pm on Saturdays, but the surrounding bars on Rua Aspicuelta and Rua Lisboa are already buzzing. Start here with a chopp before moving on.
8:00 pm - Baile Démodé at Blue Note SP
Walk to Consolação or take the metro (Faria Lima → Consolação). The Baile Démodé opens the Blue Note evening - a warm-up before Banda Black Rio at 10:30 pm.
10:30 pm - Banda Black Rio at Blue Note SP
Clássicos BBR on the Paulista beachhead. "Maria Fumaça," "Super Nova Samba Funk," and four decades of Brazilian groove.
12:30 am - D-Edge NAVE
Ride from Consolação to Barra Funda (15 minutes). Volac takes Pista 1. Dance until the SuperAfter rolls in at dawn.
05
Still Going After 10 pm
Late-night anchors
Baixo Augusta corridor - Rua Augusta between Av. Paulista and Rua Caio Prado. Selva (501), Lab Club (523), Blitz Haus (657), Outs (486) - all within walking distance. The strip opens after 11 pm and runs past 5 am. SP's default Saturday late-night destination.
Vila Madalena bars - Rua Aspicuelta and Rua Mourato Coelho. Dozens of botecos, craft beer joints, and pagode bars spilling onto the pavement. The neighbourhood stays busy past midnight on Saturdays - walk south from Ó do Borogodó along Rua Horácio Lane into the heart of the Vila.
D-Edge SuperAfter - The NAVE party bleeds into Sunday morning at D-Edge. The SuperAfter typically starts at 5 am with a fresh DJ lineup and runs until noon. Bring sunglasses for the rooftop.
Bar Brahma - Av. São João, 677 – Centro. The classic corner boteco with live samba on Saturday nights. Open late. Metro República.
06
Plan B
More picks
›
Baile Démodé - Desacelerar a Folia at Blue Note SP - Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação. 8 pm. The evening's opening act before Banda Black Rio. Tickets via Eventim.
›
Festa Blitz at London Club - Saturday night 80s/90s party. London Club is on the São Paulo circuit for themed dance nights. Check Clube do Ingresso for tickets.
›
Feira da Liberdade - Rua dos Estudantes, Liberdade. 9:30 am–6 pm (daytime). Asian street food, barraquinhas, cultural stalls. Pair with a Saturday afternoon visit before heading to the nightlife.
›
Praça Benedito Calixto fair - Rua Lisboa x Rua Teodoro Sampaio, Pinheiros. 8 am–7 pm (daytime). Antiques, records, live chorinho, Saturday feijoada at surrounding restaurants.
›
Traço de União - R. Mourato Coelho, Vila Madalena. Saturday feijoada from 1 pm, samba from 2 pm, then evening session from 10 pm. A Vila Madalena staple for samba and brasilidades. Cover R$25–40.
›
From House to Techno at Magnólia - Saturday electronic night in the Baixo Augusta zone. Clube do Ingresso for tickets.
›
Banda Mantiqueira - Jazz Brasileiro at Blue Note SP - Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação, Sunday 1 Mar at 7 pm. One of Brazil's finest jazz big bands. The perfect Sunday follow-up.
07
Getting Around
Transport intel
Metro: Normal Saturday service. Line 4-Amarela (Faria Lima) for Pinheiros, Ó do Borogodó, and Carioca Club. Line 2-Verde (Consolação) for the Paulista and Blue Note SP. Line 3-Vermelha (Palmeiras-Barra Funda) for D-Edge and Audio. Last trains around midnight.
Weather: Clearing skies after a cold-front week. High 25°C, low 16°C, no significant rain expected. Cloudy morning giving way to partial sun by afternoon. Light layers for the evening - it may dip to 17°C by midnight.
Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber are the standard options. Saturday-night surge from 11 pm to 2 am. The Barra Funda corridor (D-Edge, Audio) is a 15-minute ride from Consolação. Pre-set pickup points on main avenues to avoid one-way street confusion.
Safety: Pinheiros and Vila Madalena are well-trafficked on Saturday nights. The Baixo Augusta corridor fills from 11 pm. Use ride-hailing after midnight for longer distances. Standard awareness applies - keep valuables secure on crowded streets.
08
Neighbourhood Picks
By zone
Pinheiros / Vila Madalena
Samba & bar-crawl heartland
Ó do Borogodó (samba from 10 pm), Alesana at Carioca Club (doors 7 pm), Traço de União (feijoada + samba), and the Rua Aspicuelta–Mourato Coelho bar-crawl corridor. Praça Benedito Calixto fair runs until 7 pm. Metro Faria Lima connects everything.
Baixo Augusta / Consolação
Club corridor
Blue Note SP atop the Conjunto Nacional for Baile Démodé (8 pm) and Banda Black Rio (10:30 pm). Selva, Lab Club, Blitz Haus, Outs - all within walking distance on Rua Augusta. From House to Techno at Magnólia. The Augusta corridor is the city's default Saturday late-night destination. Metro Consolação.
Barra Funda / Água Branca
Electronic corridor
D-Edge NAVE with Volac from midnight and Audio hosting pH-1's HYPE SEOUL NIGHT - both in the Barra Funda industrial corridor, within walking distance of each other. D-Edge SuperAfter rolls into Sunday morning. Metro Palmeiras-Barra Funda.
Centro / Sé
Classic boteco territory
Bar Brahma on Av. São João for live samba on Saturday nights. The Centro empties after midnight, so use ride-hailing late and stay alert. Liberdade's feira runs daytime Saturday and Sunday - combine with an evening Metro ride to Consolação or Faria Lima.
The Rio Times
riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval
Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources.
Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Banda Black Rio at Blue Note SP, Volac at D-Edge NAVE. Tomorrow: Banda Mantiqueira at Blue Note SP.
