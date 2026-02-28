The Mort Report: Hogs Of War

MENAFN - Asia Times) TUCSON - ICE terrorizes parts of America. Ice paralyzes much of the rest. Polls turn against a corrupt, climate-denying autocrat who sees the White House as his Versailles Palace and runs roughshod across the globe jabbing big sticks into hornets' nests.

Reporters close in on Donald Trump's starring role in shielded Epstein files. They include FBI interview notes with a woman who maintains that when she was in her early teens, he forced her to have oral sex, then slugged her when she bit his penis.

And so now, flushed with hubris after a quick abduction in Venezuela, Trump attempts a wag-the-dog war with the country that fought Saddam Hussein's Iraq to a standstill in the 1980s after eight years of artillery fire and human waves shouting,“Allahu Akbar.”

At least a half million combatants and civilians died, likely many more.

This report will be brief. No one can predict the future. But after covering conflicts of every sort since the 1960s, my scalp tingled when Trump said the attack would last several days, if not weeks.

My guess is years, if not decades, if you factor in the fallout. Iran's supreme leader, at 87, is more interested in martyrdom than capitulation to the Great Satan. Proxy guerrilla groups on Israel's borders are weakened but still active. Remember the Houthis.

Iran's navy and shore batteries immediately blocked the Straits of Hormuz, throttling global oil supplies. They can bedevil shipping across the Middle East. Israel likely faces extended retaliation. Iranian operatives can bring terror attacks to the heart of America.

Trump declared:“You must lay down your weapons. Or, in the alternative, face certain death.”

Perhaps he is the genius“peace through strength” statesman he claims to be. In this case, I hope he is right. But I think he is insane.

Iran is the size of Alaska. Its 93 million inhabitants, largely workaday families, along with brilliant scholars and skilled professionals eager to be part of the wider world. It is Ancient Persia with wondrous architectural splendors now at risk.