Building Economic Resilience In Commonwealth Small States Through Collective Action

The year 2025 marked a defining moment for the global economy - and an especially consequential one for small and vulnerable states. As the world grappled with geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, energy transitions and tightening fiscal and financial conditions, uncertainty became the new normal. For small states, already navigating narrow economic bases and heightened exposure to external shocks, the stakes could not have been higher.

Yet 2025 was not defined by pressure alone. It was also a year that underscored the enduring strength of the Commonwealth family and the tangible value of working together.

The World Economic Outlook, October 2025, projected global growth to slow down from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.2 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026, with advanced economies growing around 1.5 percent and emerging market and developing economies that include most small states growing at just above 4 percent.

External price pressures for food, energy and other essential imports remained elevated across many markets in 2025, intensifying fiscal pressures and balance-of-payments risks for small, import-dependent economies. At the same time, tourism-reliant small states - particularly in the Caribbean and Pacific - experienced a gradual recovery. Yet for many, this rebound started from a weakened base, with activity still falling short of pre-pandemic trends and underscoring the uneven and fragile nature of the recovery.

In this environment, building economic resilience and securing sustainable prosperity is not optional - it is essential. And it is precisely against this backdrop that the Commonwealth Secretariat's Strategic Plan 2025–2030

Across the Commonwealth, targeted interventions supported in the period 2024-25 are making transformational difference on the ground. They demonstrate how innovation, adaptability and resilience can thrive even in constrained environments when countries are backed by the right mix of technical assistance, policy support and peer learning. These initiatives span critical areas - from strengthening macroeconomic management and debt sustainability, to enhancing climate resilience, boosting trade competitiveness and improving public sector performance.

The lessons highlighted in the 2025 Commonwealth Small States Bulletin clearly point to the road ahead. Small states need investments and partnerships that recognise their unique circumstances and unlock their potential. They need support that is agile, scalable and grounded in delivery.

The theme of the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting“ Accelerating Partnerships and Investments for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

The interventions highlighted in the Bulletin offer a glimpse of what that acceleration can look like in practice. They show how targeted investments, backed by strong partnerships, can translate into resilience, opportunity and shared prosperity - not just for individual countries, but for the Commonwealth as a whole.

The message of the 2025 Commonwealth Small States Bulletin is ultimately one of momentum. Even in a year marked by global uncertainty, progress is possible when countries work together with purpose and resolve. The task now is to build on what works - scaling successful interventions, mobilising investment and strengthening partnerships that deliver lasting impact.

As the Commonwealth looks ahead to CHOGM 2026, the experiences of small states in 2025 offer both inspiration and direction. They remind us that prosperity is accelerated not in isolation, but through collaboration - and that the Commonwealth family is strongest when it moves forward together.

Dr Thomas Munthali, Commonwealth Secretariat's Head of Economic Policy and Small States.



